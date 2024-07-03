Man knocked out pub customer, causing him to slip in and out of consciousness

A man has appeared in court and admitted disfiguring a fellow pub-goer in a brutal attack.

Sam Davies, 31, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he pled guilty to assaulting another man to his injury and permanent disfigurement at the Staging Post pub in Aberdeen.

It was stated that the man was knocked out and fell to the ground after he was punched again and again by Davies.

The man’s injuries were so severe that he slipped out of consciousness four times before reaching Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Knee was dislocated

Fiscal depute Brooklyn Shaw told the court that on the evening of June 1 this year, Davies was at the Staging Post pub in Bucksburn where he was noticeably “under the influence”.

As another pub customer went to leave the pub, Davies got in the way of them.

He then punched the man in the face three times, causing him to fall to the ground where he lost consciousness.

As an ambulance was called, Davies’ victim regained consciousness and discovered that his right knee was dislocated and pushed back into place.

Ambulance workers arrived on the scene and, as they attempted to treat the man’s injuries, he slipped into unconsciousness a further four times, Ms Shaw said.

Accused will return to be sentenced

He was rushed to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where he was found to have a laceration under his eyebrow that required steri strips and had to be glued.

It will leave a permanent scarring.

In the dock, Davies pleaded guilty to one charge of assault to injury and permanent disfigurement.

His solicitor, Michael Horsman, requested that background reports be carried out into his client prior to sentencing.

Sheriff Rory Bannerman deferred sentence on Davies, of Deer Park Grove, Aberdeen, until later this month in order for a criminal justice social work report to be carried out.

