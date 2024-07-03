Man knocked out pub customer, causing him to slip in and out of consciousness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Man knocked out pub customer, causing him to slip in and out of consciousness

Sam Davies, 31, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted assaulting another man to his injury and permanent disfigurement at the Staging Post pub. 

By David McPhee
Sam Davies attacked the man at the Staging Post pub. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.
Sam Davies attacked the man at the Staging Post pub. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.

A man has appeared in court and admitted disfiguring a fellow pub-goer in a brutal attack.

Sam Davies, 31, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he pled guilty to assaulting another man to his injury and permanent disfigurement at the Staging Post pub in Aberdeen.

It was stated that the man was knocked out and fell to the ground after he was punched again and again by Davies.

The man’s injuries were so severe that he slipped out of consciousness four times before reaching Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Knee was dislocated

Fiscal depute Brooklyn Shaw told the court that on the evening of June 1 this year, Davies was at the Staging Post pub in Bucksburn where he was noticeably “under the influence”.

As another pub customer went to leave the pub, Davies got in the way of them.

He then punched the man in the face three times, causing him to fall to the ground where he lost consciousness.

As an ambulance was called, Davies’ victim regained consciousness and discovered that his right knee was dislocated and pushed back into place.

Ambulance workers arrived on the scene and, as they attempted to treat the man’s injuries, he slipped into unconsciousness a further four times, Ms Shaw said.

Accused will return to be sentenced

He was rushed to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where he was found to have a laceration under his eyebrow that required steri strips and had to be glued.

It will leave a permanent scarring.

In the dock, Davies pleaded guilty to one charge of assault to injury and permanent disfigurement.

His solicitor, Michael Horsman, requested that background reports be carried out into his client prior to sentencing.

Sheriff Rory Bannerman deferred sentence on Davies, of Deer Park Grove, Aberdeen, until later this month in order for a criminal justice social work report to be carried out.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group. 

