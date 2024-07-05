Man facing lengthy ban after receiving third drink-drive conviction

A man has been handed his third drink-driving ban after police once again found him behind the wheel while well over the legal limit.

James Abba, 44, was stopped by police after they saw his grey Audi swerving across the road on a road near Stonehaven in the early hours of the morning.

When tested, Abba was found to be more than three times the drink-drive limit.

It was revealed at Aberdeen Sheriff Court that Abba – who lives in Edinburgh – was jailed for three months in 2012 over a previous driving conviction.

Accused was veering into opposing lane

Fiscal depute Rebecca Coakley told the court that at 1.03am on June 9 2024, the police received a report in relation to the manner of driving of Abba’s vehicle which was driving north on the A90 passing over a bridge.

“The accused was seen veering all over the road by witnesses,” Ms Coakley said.

“At around 1.20am police were on mobile patrol and within a marked police car at Stonehaven when the accused drove past them.

“They followed the accused vehicle for approximately two miles where they saw him repeatedly veer into the opposing lane.”

When they stopped the vehicle and Abba stepped from the car, the officers noted his his eyes were glazed and he had slurred speech.

At around 1.40am police cautioned and arrested Abba and took him to Kittybrewster Police Station.

When breathalyzed Abba gave a reading of 74 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 22mcg.

In the dock, he pleaded guilty to one count of being behind the wheel of a motor vehicle while over the prescribed limit of alcohol.

Previous convictions ‘of concern’

Defence solicitor Neil McRobert told the court that his client had two previous drink-driving convictions but hadn’t had any issues since 2012.

“He lost his employment as a turbine technician earlier this year and he does have a history of anxiety and depression,” the solicitor said

“What will cause the court concern is his previous convictions, but there has been a significant period since those offences.”

Sherif Elizabeth McFarlane deferred sentence on Abba, of Pattison Street, South Leith, Edinburgh, for a criminal justice social work report to be done.

She also put an interim driving disqualification in place for Abba.

