Summer signing Dimitar Mitov vows to elevate his game to a higher level at Aberdeen

New Aberdeen goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov insists the appointment of Craig Hinchliffe will help elevate his game to another level at Pittodrie.

Bulgarian international Mitov worked with the Dons’ new head of goalkeeping Hinchliffe at former club St Johnstone last season.

He says the 52-year-old creates an “incredible environment” for keepers to thrive in.

Aberdeen triggered a release clause to secure Mitov on a three-year-deal for an undisclosed six-figure sum from the Perth Saints.

And just days after signing Mitov, the Dons returned to St Johnstone to secure Hinchliffe.

Having been reunited with his former coach Mitov is being put through his paces by Hinchliffe in the warm weather training camp in Portugal.

He said: “Hinchy is great because he knows how to get the best out of me.

“We had a good year together (at St Johnstone) but that is in the past and now we want to have an even better year.

“He is a great guy and a really good coach.

“It is brilliant working with him.

“The day before he came, Hinchy rang me and told me he was joining the club.

“I was really surprised but really happy.”

‘He creates an incredible environment for me’

Hinchliffe replaced Craig Samson who recently left Aberdeen to take up a similar role at Hibernian.

With 17 years coaching experience, Hinchliffe has been goalkeeping coach at Motherwell, Dundee United, Partick Thistle and York City.

He forms part of manager Jimmy Thelin’s backroom staff alongside assistants Emir Bajrami, Christer Persson and Peter Leven.

Mitov said: “He has tweaked a lot of things in my game and has helped me massively.

“Hinchy just makes me really happy in training.

“It is important for every player going into training that they are happy.

“He creates an incredible environment for me and the other goalkeepers.

“I think he has improved me and I am really looking forward to the new season.”

‘I have other levels to my game’

Last summer Hinchliffe recruited Mitov for St Johnstone from Cambridge United.

In a superb debut campaign Mitov was named St Johnstone player of the year and broke into the Bulgaria international squad.

The 27-year-old reckons Hinchliffe was key in realising his dream of representing Bulgaria.

He said: “I had a lot of offers from teams in England before I went to St Johnstone.

“I spoke to Hinchy on the phone and what he predicted has happened.

“I was really chasing that Bulgaria call-up as I wanted to become an international player.

“For Hinchy to take my game to another level was huge.

“I am always going to be grateful but I do believe I have other levels in my game.

“And I feel with him being my coach again that we can achieve that.”

Achieving Bulgarian cap dream

Mitov’s international breakthrough came last September when securing a debut cap in a friendly against Iran.

Now with three caps the keeper insists the increased exposure of the Scottish top flight over the English lower leagues was also key.

He played for League One Cambridge United for six years, making 165 appearances.

Mitov said: “There is exposure in Scottish football.

“When you play against Celtic and Rangers and do well then the exposure is better because there is more media than there is in England’s League One.

“That exposure helps a goalkeeper.

“I do believe I had similar performances in England but it isn’t as noticeable as here.

“The season before I joined St Johnstone I had a really good year but people don’t see that as much.

“Coming to Scotland gives you the opportunity to showcase your talents and to get into Europe.

“If you do well then more people see you.”

Building ‘something special’ at Aberdeen

As a new signing, Mitov views a week in Portugal with his new team-mates as invaluable.

Fellow new addition Gavin Molloy is also in the Algarve having signed a three-year-deal from Irish club Shelbourne.

Striker Peter Ambrose, who signed from Hungarian club Ujpest until 2027, is not in Portugal.

He was unable to travel out due to visa issues and remained in Aberdeen to train with Scott Anderson and the under-18 squad.

Mitov said: ”It is brilliant to get away from the cold weather in Scotland and to get some sun.

“The training camp is huge for me because as a new signing it is important to get to know everybody.

“Everything has been great for Gavin, myself and the rest of the lads.

“The manager wants to create one, big happy family and we have this here.

“That is a starting point from which we can build something special from.”