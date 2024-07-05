Summer signing Dimitar Mitov vows to elevate his game to a higher level at Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Summer signing Dimitar Mitov vows to elevate his game to a higher level at Aberdeen

Aberdeen keeper Mitov believes reuniting with former St Johnstone head of goalkeeping Craig Hinchliffe will see him hit new heights at Pittodrie

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen keeper Dimitar Mitov in Portugal. Photo by Ross Johnston/Newsline Media
New Aberdeen goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov insists the appointment of Craig Hinchliffe will help elevate his game to another level at Pittodrie.

Bulgarian international Mitov worked with the Dons’ new head of goalkeeping Hinchliffe at former club St Johnstone last season.

He says the 52-year-old creates an “incredible environment” for keepers to thrive in.

Aberdeen triggered a release clause to secure Mitov on a three-year-deal for an undisclosed six-figure sum from the Perth Saints.

And just days after signing Mitov, the Dons returned to St Johnstone to secure Hinchliffe.

Having been reunited with his former coach Mitov is being put through his paces by Hinchliffe in the warm weather training camp in Portugal.

Aberdeen keeper Dimitar Mitov training in Portugal. Image: Ross Johnston/Newsline Media

He said: “Hinchy is great because he knows how to get the best out of me.

“We had a good year together (at St Johnstone) but that is in the past and now we want to have an even better year.

“He is a great guy and a really good coach.

“It is brilliant working with him.

“The day before he came, Hinchy rang me and told me he was joining the club.

“I was really surprised but really happy.”

‘He creates an incredible environment for me’

Hinchliffe replaced Craig Samson who recently left Aberdeen to take up a similar role at Hibernian.

With 17 years coaching experience, Hinchliffe has been goalkeeping coach at Motherwell, Dundee United, Partick Thistle and York City.

He forms part of manager Jimmy Thelin’s backroom staff alongside assistants Emir Bajrami, Christer Persson and Peter Leven.

Mitov said: “He has tweaked a lot of things in my game and has helped me massively.

“Hinchy just makes me really happy in training.

“It is important for every player going into training that they are happy.

“He creates an incredible environment for me and the other goalkeepers.

“I think he has improved me and I am really looking forward to the new season.”

‘I have other levels to my game’

Last summer Hinchliffe recruited Mitov for St Johnstone from Cambridge United.

In a superb debut campaign Mitov was named St Johnstone player of the year and broke into the Bulgaria international squad.

The 27-year-old reckons Hinchliffe was key in realising his dream of representing Bulgaria.

He said: “I had a lot of offers from teams in England before I went to St Johnstone.

“I spoke to Hinchy on the phone and what he predicted has happened.

“I was really chasing that Bulgaria call-up as I wanted to become an international player.

“For Hinchy to take my game to another level was huge.

“I am always going to be grateful but I do believe I have other levels in my game.

“And I feel with him being my coach again that we can achieve that.”

Achieving Bulgarian cap dream

Mitov’s international breakthrough came last September when securing a debut cap in a friendly against Iran.

Now with three caps the keeper insists the increased exposure of the Scottish top flight over the English lower leagues was also key.

He played for League One Cambridge United for six years, making 165 appearances.

Mitov said: “There is exposure in Scottish football.

“When you play against Celtic and Rangers and do well then the exposure is better because there is more media than there is in England’s League One.

“That exposure helps a goalkeeper.

“I do believe I had similar performances in England but it isn’t as noticeable as here.

“The season before I joined St Johnstone I had a really good year but people don’t see that as much.

“Coming to Scotland gives you the opportunity to showcase your talents and to get into Europe.

“If you do well then more people see you.”

Dimitar Mitov, Ross Doohan and Angus MacDonald during the training camp in Portugal. Image: Ross Johnston/Newsline Media.

Building ‘something special’ at Aberdeen

As  a new signing, Mitov views a week in Portugal with his new team-mates as invaluable.

Fellow new addition Gavin Molloy is also in the Algarve having signed a three-year-deal from Irish club Shelbourne.

Striker Peter Ambrose, who signed from Hungarian club Ujpest until 2027, is not in Portugal.

He was unable to travel out due to visa issues and remained in Aberdeen to train with Scott Anderson and the under-18 squad.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin at the training camp in Silves, Portugal, Image: Ross Johnston/Newsline Media

Mitov said: ”It is brilliant to get away from the cold weather in Scotland and to get some sun.

“The training camp is huge for me because as a new signing it is important to get to know everybody.

“Everything has been great for Gavin, myself and the rest of the lads.

“The manager wants to create one, big happy family and we have this here.

“That is a starting point from which we can build something special from.”

