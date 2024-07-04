Teen admits spray-painting swastikas and ‘staggeringly offensive’ anti-semitic slogan in Nairn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Teen admits spray-painting swastikas and ‘staggeringly offensive’ anti-semitic slogan in Nairn

Peter Fonseca, 18, graffitied the Nazi symbol on walls and signs and wrote "Gas the Jews" on the side of a building.

By Jenni Gee
Peter Fonseca appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court and admitted spraying swastikas. Image: DC Thomson
A teenager who sprayed swastikas and an anti-semitic phrase on signs and walls in Nairn has been told his actions were “staggeringly offensive”.

Peter Fonseca, 18, admitted three charges of vandalism aggravated by religious and racial prejudice after daubing the Nazi symbol and writing “Gas the Jews”.

Sheriff Gary Aitken told him: “If this properly represents your beliefs there is something deeply, deeply wrong with you.”

Fonseca spoke only to confirm his name and guilty pleas, which were entered on his behalf by defence agent Kevin Hughes, at the hearing in Inverness Sheriff Court today.

Nazi symbol spray-painted in park

The charges detailed how between November 1 and 19 last year, at the Riverside Path around the Jubilee Bridge, he spray-painted swastikas on walls and signs.

Then between January 31 and Feb 1 of this year he sprayed “Gas the Jews” on the side of a commerical building on Church Road in the town.

Between the same dates, he also sprayed swastikas on the walls of the changing hut and Jubilee Bridge at Riverside Park.

Sentencing on the teenager was deferred for the production of a criminal justice social work report.

Sheriff Aitken told Fonseca: “I cannot over-emphasise to you how inappropriate at the very least behaviour of this kind is.

“The images and the words that you chose to spray on walls are staggeringly offensive to the vast majority of people – particularly those few left of the generation who fought and died to make sure you have the freedom to live your life as you want.

‘Something deeply, deeply wrong with you’

“If this properly represents your beliefs there is something deeply, deeply wrong with you.”

At the time of Fonseca’s arrest, Police Scotland area commander Ross McCartney issued a statement saying: “Offensive messaging and vandalism can have such a negative impact on our environment and community and will not be tolerated. I would encourage people to report it to us.”

Police had previously appealed to the public for help in tracing the culprit saying: “It is vandalism, it is anti-social behavior, an eyesore and, be in no doubt, it is a crime.”

Fonseca, of Macrae Road, Nairn, will appear before the court again next month.

