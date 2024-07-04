Neah Evans gets the chance to go for gold at Paris Olympics

Neah Evans has been confirmed among the final 12 athletes named which will make up the 30-strong Team GB cycling team at the Olympic Games in Paris.

The Cuminestown rider is one of seven Olympic medallists included from BMX racing, freestyle park, track and road disciplines, with the squad also including five debutants.

Evans and Josie Knight will both return to the Games for a second time in the team pursuit at the Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines Velodrome.

Debutants Anna Morris and Jess Roberts will join the experienced team as they look to better their team pursuit silver medal from Tokyo four years ago.

Team GB Chef de Mission, Mark England OBE, said: “We are very proud of Team GB’s extraordinary record in the velodrome over recent Olympic Games.

“We are delighted to have Elinor, Josie, and Neah returning to Team GB this summer, as well as Jess Roberts who will be making her Games debut.

“We have every confidence that this team can continue our formidable run on the track this summer in Paris.”

Park confident of success in Paris

Performance director for the Great Britain Cycling Team, Stephen Park CBE, believes the team has the quality to make a big impact in Paris.

He said: “I’m hugely excited for each and every one of the riders we have announced to represent Team GB in Paris, which completes our team selection for the Games.

“We’re blessed with an incredible depth of talent and experience across all five of the cycling disciplines.

“I know that the squad will benefit hugely from the likes of Lizzie Deignan and Elinor Barker who will join us for their fourth and third Games respectively.

“Our riders have delivered some of the most iconic and memorable Olympic moments of recent times, and I have every faith that our riders can inspire the nation once again at Paris 2024.”