Neah Evans gets the chance to go for gold at Paris Olympics

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Other sports

Neah Evans gets the chance to go for gold at Paris Olympics

Cuminestown rider hoping to go one better in team pursuit after claiming silver medal in Tokyo.

By Paul Third
Track cyclist Neah Evans.
Cyclist Neah Evans at the 2024 European Championships. Image: Shutterstock.

Neah Evans has been confirmed among the final 12 athletes named which will make up the 30-strong Team GB cycling team at the Olympic Games in Paris.

The Cuminestown rider is one of seven Olympic medallists included from BMX racing, freestyle park, track and road disciplines, with the squad also including five debutants.

Evans and Josie Knight will both return to the Games for a second time in the team pursuit at the Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines Velodrome.

Debutants Anna Morris and Jess Roberts will join the experienced team as they look to better their team pursuit silver medal from Tokyo four years ago.

Team GB Chef de Mission, Mark England OBE, said: “We are very proud of Team GB’s extraordinary record in the velodrome over recent Olympic Games.

“We are delighted to have Elinor, Josie, and Neah returning to Team GB this summer, as well as Jess Roberts who will be making her Games debut.

“We have every confidence that this team can continue our formidable run on the track this summer in Paris.”

Neah Evans of Great Britain in training at the European Track Cycling Championships.
Neah Evans in training at the European Track Cycling Championships. Image: Shutterstock.

Park confident of success in Paris

Performance director for the Great Britain Cycling Team, Stephen Park CBE, believes the team has the quality to make a big impact in Paris.

He said: “I’m hugely excited for each and every one of the riders we have announced to represent Team GB in Paris, which completes our team selection for the Games.

“We’re blessed with an incredible depth of talent and experience across all five of the cycling disciplines.

“I know that the squad will benefit hugely from the likes of Lizzie Deignan and Elinor Barker who will join us for their fourth and third Games respectively.

“Our riders have delivered some of the most iconic and memorable Olympic moments of recent times, and I have every faith that our riders can inspire the nation once again at Paris 2024.”

More from Other sports

Aberdeen Assassin Heath and Fitness Village boxers go to UK tournament Image supplied by Lee McAllister
Aberdeen boxing legend Lee McAllister producing next generation of ring talent
Culter Curry Bon Accord v Academy cricket match at Kings Links, Aberdeen. In the picture is Culter Curry Bon Accord, batsman, Fazal Awan. Picture by Jim Irvine 29-4-17
Cricket: Bon Accord stalwart Fazal Awan wants to be at top of Grades batting…
CR0048813, Callum Law, Banchory. Aberdeen's newest cricket club - Aberdeen Tigers, who are the north east's first Bangladeshi cricket club. Picture of Aberdeen Tigers team. Wednesday, June 19th, 2024, Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Meet Aberdeen's newest cricket club who have made Grades step up
Insch skier Ryan Pye at the GB alpine championships. Image: Ryan Pye.
Insch's Ryan Pye, 19, makes Great Britain skiing breakthrough with FIS squad call-up
Elgin duellist Owen Lewis who won the Master of Arms Trophy at the Scottish Schools Fencing Championships.
Elgin duellists triumph at Scottish Schools Fencing Championships
Aberdeen teen boxer Ben Bonner wins third successive British title. Image DCT Media
Aberdeen teen boxing sensation Ben Bonner wins THIRD successive British title
CR0048648, Callum Law, Aberdeen. Aberdeenshire captain David Gamblen and Stoneywood-Dyce captain Ewan Davidson. Picture of (L-R) David Gamblen and Ewan Davidson. Wednesday, June 12th, 2024, Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Cricket: Plenty at stake as rivals Aberdeenshire and Stoneywood-Dyce clash
Ian Downie, left, and Murdoch Shirreffs, represented Scotland in the over-75 Home International in Belfast last month. Image: Murdoch Shirreffs
Meet the Aberdeen hockey players representing Scotland at the age of 77 and 79
Michael Leask, left, and Matthew Cross, right, are Aberdeen's two cricketers in the Scotland T20 World Cup squad. Image created on June 6 2024.
Cricket: Local game can benefit from Scotland's World Cup campaign
Leila-Rose with medals. Leila-Rose and her mother.
‘I’m so proud of her’: 11-year-old Alness gymnast makes club history at national competition

Conversation