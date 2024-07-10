Serial rapist who targeted woman in Aberdeen flat locked up for eight years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Serial rapist who targeted woman in Aberdeen flat locked up for eight years

Aberdeen University graduate Abraham Ramirez, 50, attacked his victims between March 2021 and October 2022.

By Connor Gordon
Abraham Ramirez, from Aberdeen, was found guilty of rape at the High Court in Glasgow. Image: Facebook
Abraham Ramirez, from Aberdeen, was found guilty of rape at the High Court in Glasgow. Image: Facebook

A man who repeatedly raped two women has been jailed for eight years.

Abraham Ramirez, 50, attacked his victims between March 2021 and October 2022.

Court papers state Ramirez – a University of Aberdeen graduate – first preyed on his first woman at a flat in Aberdeen after he lay on top of her.

Ramirez went on to rape the same woman again at the flat where he seized her by the body, turned her over and restrained her.

He then pinned her down before raping her.

Ramirez pinned the woman down with his before raping her for a third time at the flat.

Ramirez guilty of six rapes

On a fourth occasion, he seized her by the body, pushed her onto a bed pulled down her underwear then pinned her down with his hand.

Ramirez also raped a second woman at a property in Falkirk.

This included an attack on her after she withdrew consent with him.

He also raped the same woman on a later occasion when she was asleep.

Ramirez was found guilty of six rape charges and was sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow.

Judge Lord Mulholland placed Ramirez on the sex offenders register and granted non-harassment orders in respect of his two victims which prohibits him from contacting them.

More from Crime & Courts

Anthony Duncan died at the scene of the crash on the A947, near Hattoncrook in December 2020. Image: Police Scotland / DC Thomson
Dangerous driver who killed Turriff grandad jailed for more than four years
Kelly Anne Booth. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
Serial thief given chance to 'make changes' and turn life around
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court.
Attacker broke man's thigh outside Ullapool hotel
Heatcare House - the former building of Heatcare Oil and Gas, on St Andrew's Road in Lhanbryde. Image: Google Maps.
Grandfather's tragic death might have been averted with supervision, sheriff rules
The case called at Peterhead Sheriff Court.
Teen jailed after admitting injuring motorcylists in drink-driving crash
CR0044232 Daniel McKay. Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Pictured is Scott Finnie leaving court. Thursday 3rd August 2023 Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
'I'll burn her on the fire': Sacked worker's vow before setting caravan ablaze at…
The Murray's were on trial at Peterhead Sheriff Court
Fraserburgh car dealers fined almost £9,000 after revenge attack on forecourt vandal
Police and ambulance vehicles parked on Stewart Terrace in Aberdeen overnight. Image: Fubar News.
Man in court on knife charge after Northfield 'commotion'
To go with story by Ashleigh Barbour. Market Street - police incident overnight Picture shows; Market Street - police incident overnight . Market Street - police incident overnight . Supplied by Ashleigh Barbour Date; 07/07/2024
Man in court after alleged Market Street knife attack
Isaac Metcalfe who threatened to set his XL Bully on a neighbour and the Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Neighbour from hell warned his XL Bully would 'eat' victim