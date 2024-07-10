Serial rapist who targeted woman in Aberdeen flat locked up for eight years

A man who repeatedly raped two women has been jailed for eight years.

Abraham Ramirez, 50, attacked his victims between March 2021 and October 2022.

Court papers state Ramirez – a University of Aberdeen graduate – first preyed on his first woman at a flat in Aberdeen after he lay on top of her.

Ramirez went on to rape the same woman again at the flat where he seized her by the body, turned her over and restrained her.

He then pinned her down before raping her.

Ramirez pinned the woman down with his before raping her for a third time at the flat.

Ramirez guilty of six rapes

On a fourth occasion, he seized her by the body, pushed her onto a bed pulled down her underwear then pinned her down with his hand.

Ramirez also raped a second woman at a property in Falkirk.

This included an attack on her after she withdrew consent with him.

He also raped the same woman on a later occasion when she was asleep.

Ramirez was found guilty of six rape charges and was sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow.

Judge Lord Mulholland placed Ramirez on the sex offenders register and granted non-harassment orders in respect of his two victims which prohibits him from contacting them.