Ketamine driver caught 16 times limit with powder still in his nostrils

By Danny McKay
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.

A drug-driver caught SIXTEEN times the ketamine limit – and with his nose still caked in the drug – is hoping to join the armed forces.

Joseph Trower was pulled over by police after his van was seen swerving around the road and repeatedly speeding up and slowing down.

The 22-year-old still had white powder visible around his nostrils when he was stopped on the A93 near Peterculter, Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told.

When tests were carried out, it was revealed Trower was a staggering 16 times the legal limit, in terms of driving, for ketamine.

Fiscal depute Rebecca Coakley said the incident happened around 5.15pm on September 11 last year.

‘Very mature and responsible young man’

She said: “Police were carrying out static speed checks when they were contacted by an off-duty officer who advised they had seen the accused’s vehicle swerving in its lane as well as speeding up and slowing down for no obvious reason.

“Police traced the accused’s vehicle on North Deeside Road and signalled it to stop.”

It did and officers approached, finding Trower was the driver.

Ms Coakley went on: “The accused clearly had some white powder around his nostrils and his nose was running.”

A drugs wipe then returned a positive result and Trower was arrested.

Trower, of William Mackie Crescent, Stonehaven, pled guilty to driving with 320 microgrammes of ketamine per litre of blood. The legal limit for driving is just 20 microgrammes.

Defence agent Kevin Longino said his client currently works as a forklift operator which would not be affected by a driving ban as he would not be driving them on public roads.

‘I don’t need to point out to you the sheer folly’

He said: “The offence speaks for itself. There’s nothing that can be said. He shouldn’t have been taking the substance or driving.

“He apologises to the court.

“In all other respects he appears to be a very mature and responsible young man.”

The solicitor explained Trower’s manner of driving by saying he was searching for a specific address and looking at street signs.

Mr Longino went on: “He’s in the process of joining the armed forces.

“The conviction itself should not be an issue, but they will not accept anyone with matters hanging over their head.

“The branch of the armed forces he’s going into will not require him to drive.”

Sheriff Margaret Hodge told Trower: “It appears from what your solicitor said that you understand the implications of the offence.

“I don’t need to point out to you the sheer folly of driving with such a drug in your system.”

She fined him £640 and banned him from driving for a year.

