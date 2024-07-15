Aberdeen man on register after ‘escalating’ to indecent images of children

A man was caught with hundreds of vile photos and more than an hour of video after “escalating” to child abuse images.

Barry Moir’s sick haul of videos were classed as being in category A – the most extreme.

The 50-year-old was caught and brought to justice after police executed a search warrant at his address and he admitted having pictures and videos he “shouldn’t have”.

Now Moir has been put on the sex offenders register and hit with strict orders in relation to his internet use along with a community payback order.

Fiscal depute Lucy Simpson told Aberdeen Sheriff Court police officers executed a search warrant at Moir’s address on Gordon Mills Road on February 6 2023.

When the warrant was read to him, Moir confessed that there were pictures and videos on his computer that he “shouldn’t have”.

‘He was at home constantly downloading all sorts of stuff’

He was arrested and taken to Kittybrewster station while police seized his computer to be analysed.

On it was found four videos deemed as category A – the most serious – with a total run time of one hour, nine minutes and 22 seconds.

Nearly 300 indecent images were also discovered, 253 of which were category C depicting “erotic posing”.

The remaining 34 images were category B.

Moir, of Gordon Mills Road, Aberdeen, pled guilty to possession of, as well as taking or permitting to be taken or making indecent images or pseudo-images of children.

Defence agent Chris Maitland said: “His position is as stated in the social work report. There’s not a huge amount I can add to that.”

The report in question is a court-ordered document which is not read out in open court nor disclosed to the press.

However, Mr Maitland did go on to say his client had suffered a “significant decline” in mental health.

He said: “He was at home constantly downloading all sorts of stuff and it escalated to this sort of thing.”

Sheriff Ian Wallace ordered Moir to complete 200 hours of unpaid work as well as the Aberdeen Sex Offenders programme and to be under supervision for two years.

He also placed Moir on the register and imposed strict conduct requirements relating to his internet use, all of which was done as a direct alternative to custody.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.