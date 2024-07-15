Aberdeen man on register after ‘escalating’ to indecent images of children

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Aberdeen man on register after ‘escalating’ to indecent images of children

Barry Moir's sick haul of videos were classed as being in category A - the most extreme.

By Danny McKay
Barry Moir leaving Aberdeen sheriff court after being caught with indecent images
Barry Moir leaving court. Image: DC Thomson

A man was caught with hundreds of vile photos and more than an hour of video after “escalating” to child abuse images.

Barry Moir’s sick haul of videos were classed as being in category A – the most extreme.

The 50-year-old was caught and brought to justice after police executed a search warrant at his address and he admitted having pictures and videos he “shouldn’t have”.

Now Moir has been put on the sex offenders register and hit with strict orders in relation to his internet use along with a community payback order.

Fiscal depute Lucy Simpson told Aberdeen Sheriff Court police officers executed a search warrant at Moir’s address on Gordon Mills Road on February 6 2023.

When the warrant was read to him, Moir confessed that there were pictures and videos on his computer that he “shouldn’t have”.

‘He was at home constantly downloading all sorts of stuff’

He was arrested and taken to Kittybrewster station while police seized his computer to be analysed.

On it was found four videos deemed as category A – the most serious – with a total run time of one hour, nine minutes and 22 seconds.

Nearly 300 indecent images were also discovered, 253 of which were category C depicting “erotic posing”.

The remaining 34 images were category B.

Moir, of Gordon Mills Road, Aberdeen, pled guilty to possession of, as well as taking or permitting to be taken or making indecent images or pseudo-images of children.

Defence agent Chris Maitland said: “His position is as stated in the social work report. There’s not a huge amount I can add to that.”

The report in question is a court-ordered document which is not read out in open court nor disclosed to the press.

However, Mr Maitland did go on to say his client had suffered a “significant decline” in mental health.

He said: “He was at home constantly downloading all sorts of stuff and it escalated to this sort of thing.”

Sheriff Ian Wallace ordered Moir to complete 200 hours of unpaid work as well as the Aberdeen Sex Offenders programme and to be under supervision for two years.

He also placed Moir on the register and imposed strict conduct requirements relating to his internet use, all of which was done as a direct alternative to custody.

