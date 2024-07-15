Aberdeen stripper denies sexually assaulting woman at hen do

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen stripper denies sexually assaulting woman at hen do

It's alleged Stuart Kennedy repeatedly handled her thighs and private parts, attempted to kiss her and shook her breasts with his hands.

By Jamie Buchan
Stuart Kennedy denied the charge when he appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
An Aberdeen male stripper has appeared in court accused of sexually assaulting a woman during a hen party at a Perthshire holiday resort.

Stuart Kennedy denies allegations arising from an alleged incident at a Crieff Hydro lodge on March 22.

The 41-year-old, from Laurel Gardens, Aberdeen, is accused of sexually assaulting the woman by repeatedly handling her thighs and private parts, attempting to kiss her and handling and shaking her breasts.

Kennedy is further accused of causing the same woman to participate in sexual activity.

Stripping ban refused

It is alleged he seized and restrained her, induced her to drink from a penis-shaped straw “or similar object,” repeatedly thrust his hips towards her body, took hold of her arm and forced her to handle a fake penis and seized her arms and placed them against his chest.

Kennedy appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and confirmed a not guilty plea.

Prosecutor Stephanie Paterson asked the court to consider a special condition, preventing Kennedy from working as a stripper in the interim.

Solicitor Bethany Downham argued her client owns his company and stripping was his main job.

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown rejected the fiscal depute’s motion.

A trial was set for November 4, with an intermediate hearing on October 17.

