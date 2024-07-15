Aberdeen stripper denies sexually assaulting woman at hen do

An Aberdeen male stripper has appeared in court accused of sexually assaulting a woman during a hen party at a Perthshire holiday resort.

Stuart Kennedy denies allegations arising from an alleged incident at a Crieff Hydro lodge on March 22.

The 41-year-old, from Laurel Gardens, Aberdeen, is accused of sexually assaulting the woman by repeatedly handling her thighs and private parts, attempting to kiss her and handling and shaking her breasts.

Kennedy is further accused of causing the same woman to participate in sexual activity.

Stripping ban refused

It is alleged he seized and restrained her, induced her to drink from a penis-shaped straw “or similar object,” repeatedly thrust his hips towards her body, took hold of her arm and forced her to handle a fake penis and seized her arms and placed them against his chest.

Kennedy appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and confirmed a not guilty plea.

Prosecutor Stephanie Paterson asked the court to consider a special condition, preventing Kennedy from working as a stripper in the interim.

Solicitor Bethany Downham argued her client owns his company and stripping was his main job.

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown rejected the fiscal depute’s motion.

A trial was set for November 4, with an intermediate hearing on October 17.