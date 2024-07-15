Highland League Cup nets new sponsor in R Davidson Banchory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Highland League Cup nets new sponsor in R Davidson Banchory

The painting and decorating company are backing the historic football competition.

By Callum Law
Pictured from left to right: John Campbell (Highland League secretary), Steven Munro (Highland League junior vice-president), Gavin McCombie (R Davidson commercial director), Trevor Mutch (R Davidson managing director), Barrie Gammack (R Davidson operations director), Gordon Booth (Highland League senior-vice president), and Sandy Sinclair (Highland League president). Images: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson Monday 15th July 2024.
The Highland League Cup has a new sponsor in painting and decorating firm R Davidson Banchory.

The company have signed a two-year deal with the option of a third year to sponsor the tournament, which started in 1946, and succeed GPH Builders Merchants as patrons of the competition.

R Davidson will host the draw for the preliminary round and first round of the Highland League Cup at their Banchory base on Friday July 26.

Professional golfer Sam Locke and BBC radio presenter and Press Journal columnist Richard Gordon will be the special guests doing the draw.

The preliminary round ties will be played on Saturday, September 14, the first round is scheduled for Saturday, November 9, the quarter-finals are pencilled in for Saturday, December 7, and the semi-finals are scheduled for Saturday, March 1.

In a change from recent years, the final is planned for Saturday, April 19, and the Breedon Highland hope to have the league programme completed before then so it would be the only fixture that day.

Highland League chief happy

Highland League president Sandy Sinclair is thrilled to have reached an agreement with R Davidson.

He said: “We’re delighted that R Davidson have come on board to sponsor the Highland League Cup.

“We’re also very grateful to GPH Builders Merchants who have sponsored the competition for the last three years.

“R Davidson being willing to sponsor our competition is very much appreciated and it helps give the competition more exposure.

Trevor Mutch, (R Davidson managing director), left, and Highland League president Sandy Sinclair.

“The Highland League Cup is an historic competition and we want to build it up as much as possible.

“We’re hopeful that we can have a showpiece final at the end of the season, and we would ideally want the final to be the only game on the day it’s played.

“However, that will depend on the weather and if we can get the league completed before then.”

New sponsors keen to back Highland League clubs

R Davidson provides ames taping, plastering, painting and decorating services for private and commercial clients.

The firm’s managing director Trevor Mutch said: “It’s something different for us – we all love our football at R Davidson.

“Personally I was brought up watching Highland League football. I was taken to Bellslea at four years old to watch Fraserburgh and I loved it.

“I now have an affinity to several other clubs as well. We do hospitality at various clubs throughout the season and we enjoy it, so we fancied getting involved in another way.

“We wanted to help support local clubs.

“During the 90 minutes, the Highland League is fiercely competitive, but before and after the game it’s all very friendly and the camaraderie among the clubs is something that attracted us to this tournament.

“I’m sure the partnership will work well for everyone involved.”

