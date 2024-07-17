Glasgow shoplifting gang steal £10,000 of tech and designer clothes from Aberdeen shops

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Glasgow shoplifting gang steal £10,000 of tech and designer clothes from Aberdeen shops

Liviu Rostas, 49, Ricardo Lacatus, 19, Silvia Lacatus, 45, and Anca Rostas, 54, struck at the Apple store and JD Sports in Union Square and Cruise on Union Street.

By Danny McKay
The Glasgow gang struck at shops in Aberdeen city centre.
An organised gang of shoplifters from Glasgow travelled to Aberdeen and stole more than £10,000 worth of tech and designer clothing.

Liviu Rostas, 49, Ricardo Lacatus, 19, Silvia Lacatus, 45, and Anca Rostas, 54, struck at the Apple store and JD Sports in Union Square and Cruise on Union Street.

The extended family worked together with the women acting as lookouts to steal thousands of pounds worth of goods.

From Cruise alone, more than £6,000 of high-end designer gear was taken.

Fiscal depute Stephanie Cardow told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the offences were all committed on the same day – March 4 last year.

‘Involvement was on impulse’

Liviu Rostas and Ricardo Lacatus pled guilty to stealing a £787 Apple Watch each.

Ricardo Lacatus also admitted stealing a Dolce & Gabbana belt and Moncler T-shirt from Cruise worth £644. He also stole five designer jackets from the store worth £5,825.

Meanwhile, Silvia Lacatus and Anca Rostas both pled guilty, on an “art and part basis” to stealing £1,965 of clothing from JD Sports in Union Square.

Other than the jackets from Cruise, none of the stolen items were recovered.

Defence agent Iain Hingston, representing Liviu Rostas, said: “The court will clearly be concerned about the values.

“That said, it may be the quicker we get Mr Rostas out of this jurisdiction, frankly, the better.

“He’s apologised, through me, to the court. His involvement was on impulse.”

Mr Hingston said his client, a father and “family man”, was unemployed at the time but is now a a full-time cleaner.

The solicitor added: “He expressed to me he wants to put this offending behind him.”

Solicitor Graham Bryson, appearing for the other three accused, explained Ricardo Lacatus was not present due to having a broken ankle.

Regarding the two females, he said they were acting as “lookouts”.

Apology to court

He said: “I explained to them that just being involved in the general scheme makes them as guilty as the other accused.

“They did not, themselves, obtain any direct benefit.

“They have both asked me to express an apology to the court.”

Sheriff Lesley Johnston ordered Liviu Rostas, of Napier Drive, Glasgow, to pay a fine of £790.

She ordered Silvia Lacatus, of Brockburn Road, Glasgow, and Anca Rostas, of Napier Drive, Glasgow, to carry out 75 hours of unpaid work.

Sentence was deferred on Ricardo Lacatus, of Brockburn Road, Glasgow, until next month for reports.

