Glasgow shoplifting gang steal £10,000 of tech and designer clothes from Aberdeen shops

An organised gang of shoplifters from Glasgow travelled to Aberdeen and stole more than £10,000 worth of tech and designer clothing.

Liviu Rostas, 49, Ricardo Lacatus, 19, Silvia Lacatus, 45, and Anca Rostas, 54, struck at the Apple store and JD Sports in Union Square and Cruise on Union Street.

The extended family worked together with the women acting as lookouts to steal thousands of pounds worth of goods.

From Cruise alone, more than £6,000 of high-end designer gear was taken.

Fiscal depute Stephanie Cardow told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the offences were all committed on the same day – March 4 last year.

‘Involvement was on impulse’

Liviu Rostas and Ricardo Lacatus pled guilty to stealing a £787 Apple Watch each.

Ricardo Lacatus also admitted stealing a Dolce & Gabbana belt and Moncler T-shirt from Cruise worth £644. He also stole five designer jackets from the store worth £5,825.

Meanwhile, Silvia Lacatus and Anca Rostas both pled guilty, on an “art and part basis” to stealing £1,965 of clothing from JD Sports in Union Square.

Other than the jackets from Cruise, none of the stolen items were recovered.

Defence agent Iain Hingston, representing Liviu Rostas, said: “The court will clearly be concerned about the values.

“That said, it may be the quicker we get Mr Rostas out of this jurisdiction, frankly, the better.

“He’s apologised, through me, to the court. His involvement was on impulse.”

Mr Hingston said his client, a father and “family man”, was unemployed at the time but is now a a full-time cleaner.

The solicitor added: “He expressed to me he wants to put this offending behind him.”

Solicitor Graham Bryson, appearing for the other three accused, explained Ricardo Lacatus was not present due to having a broken ankle.

Regarding the two females, he said they were acting as “lookouts”.

Apology to court

He said: “I explained to them that just being involved in the general scheme makes them as guilty as the other accused.

“They did not, themselves, obtain any direct benefit.

“They have both asked me to express an apology to the court.”

Sheriff Lesley Johnston ordered Liviu Rostas, of Napier Drive, Glasgow, to pay a fine of £790.

She ordered Silvia Lacatus, of Brockburn Road, Glasgow, and Anca Rostas, of Napier Drive, Glasgow, to carry out 75 hours of unpaid work.

Sentence was deferred on Ricardo Lacatus, of Brockburn Road, Glasgow, until next month for reports.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.