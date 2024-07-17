Sean Wallace: Bojan Miovski and Duk – a tale of how to handle transfer speculation… and how not to

It is a contrasting tale of two Aberdeen strikers when you consider how Bojan Miovski and Duk have handled transfer speculation.

One has dealt with it the right way by keeping his head down, grafting hard to elevate his own game and help the Dons’ bid for success – Miovski.

The other, Duk, has gone AWOL, is the subject of an internal disciplinary procedure and has wrecked his reputation with the club’s support.

North Macedonia international Miovski is a better player than he was last year, while Duk’s form dropped off a cliff.

Miovski is also worth considerably more than he was last summer and will inevitably get a big money move to one of the top five leagues in Europe.

When that transfer comes, Miovski will exit with the blessing and good wishes of Aberdeen supporters.

Miovski’s transfer speculation

Miovski has been tracked by clubs in Italy, Germany, England, Netherlands and Spain for a year, but at no point has the striker indicated he wants to leave Aberdeen.

Every time he has been asked about transfer speculation, Miovski has underlined how much he loves Aberdeen and is committed to the club.

Those were not hollow words – Miovski meant it and backed it up with his actions on and off the pitch.

Of course, this could be the window he exits, and Miovski’s omission from the squad that beat Queen of the South looks to be a telling sign.

Every player has a price

The reality is every player has a price and will ultimately be transferred for a profit if they make an impact.

When Miovski, bought for £535,000 in summer 2022, is eventually sold, he will be the ultimate embodiment of Aberdeen’s player transfer model.

Which brings me to Duk.

Aberdeen recently confirmed Duk is absent from the club without permission and the subject of internal disciplinary proceedings.

Last month Duk confirmed in an interview he hoped to be sold by Aberdeen this summer.

In a separate interview, Duk’s agent reiterated his client’s desire to move on and claimed Aberdeen “passed up excellent offers” for the striker last summer and in the January 2024 window.

Aberdeen have every right to reject Duk’s transfer bids

In January, Swiss club Young Boys reportedly had a bid of 2.5million euros for Duk rejected by Aberdeen.

Duk was the subject of interest from Italian clubs Udinese and Salernitana last summer.

Aberdeen have every right to reject a bid if it is nor right for them as Duk is contracted to the club.

Duk has a year left on his Dons contract and will be free to sign a pre-contract with another club on January 1 – but Aberdeen need to transfer Duk this summer to cash in and use his wages elsewhere.

However, it is likely any transfer fee will be lower than last summer when his stock was sky high.

I would imagine going AWOL and being the subject of an internal disciplinary procedure will not endear him to potential suitors.

Last season Duk was a shadow of the exciting, vibrant player who lit up Pittodrie in his debut campaign, netting 18 goals.

Duk should also have taken tips from former Aberdeen stars Lewis Ferguson and Scott McKenna.

Both had bids to prise them from Pittodrie rejected by the Dons.

The club knocked back an offer of under £2m from then Premier League Watford for Ferguson in summer 2021.

When a move didn’t happen, Ferguson buckled down and continued to star for the Dons and a year later was sold to Italian Serie A Bologna for £3m.

Aberdeen rejected a £6.5m bid from Aston Villa for McKenna in the final day of the 2018 summer window.

In summer 2019, the Dons turned down a domestic record £5m bid from Celtic for McKenna.

Like Ferguson, Scotland cap McKenna continued to shine for Aberdeen and got a £3m move to Nottingham Forest the following summer.

Aberdeen ultimately landed £4.75m from the McKenna transfer due to add-ons.

Ferguson and McKenna, both put in transfer requests – but when rejected, they never threw their toys out of the pram.

They remained professional, dignified and continued to give their all for the club who paid their wages and gave them their big break.

Duk should have taken note.