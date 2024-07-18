We meet local producers at Oban’s food, drink and craft market as Clipper Round the World races into town

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
We meet local producers at Oban’s food, drink and craft market as Clipper Round the World races into town

From beer, gin and coffee to outstanding cakes and crafts, Argyll is really putting itself on the map.

Lismore Luminations at the rockfield centre in Oban.
Hazel MacCormick of Lismore Luminations. Image: Louise Glen/ DC Thomson.
By Louise Glen

Local producers are showing Clipper Round the World crews and visitors they’re world-class at Oban’s Festival of the Sea Food & Drink Village.

Held at The Rockfield Centre, the Food from Argyll market showcases everything from cakes and coffee to specialist salts, candles and seaweed products.

It’s part of a series of events welcoming thousands of people to Oban for Clipper Round the World, where teams race 40,000 miles around the world on a 70-foot ocean racing yacht.

The Clipper Round the World race has arrived in Oban. Image: Martin Shields

Oban is the first Scottish port in the history of the iconic race and the penultimate stop for 11 Clippers and their crews, who’ll depart for their final dash to the finish line in Portsmouth on July 21.

We caught up with some of the producers – make sure to visit the market between 10am and 4pm before it ends on July 21.

Helen Butler – H20 Designs

Helen Butler of H20 Designs. Image: Louise Glen/ DC Thomson.
H20 Design. Image: Louise Glen/ DC Thomson.

Lochgilphead-based Helen Butler, 43, set up H20 Designs while she recovered from brain surgery.

 

After suffering from epilepsy for 29 years, a condition that in her case was unable to be managed by medication, she was offered life-changing surgery.

“That’s when I started to concentrate on my art,” she said.

“And from there my business grew.”

Helen’s designs are of the coast and sea including some “steampunk” fish.

She donates part of the sale of her “waves” collection to the RNLI.

Mhairi MacDonald of Bluebell Jewels.
Mhairi MacDonald of Bluebell Jewels. Image: Louise Glen/ DC Thomson.

Mhairi MacDonald – Bluebell Jewels

Mhairi MacDonald, 44, runs Bluebell Jewels – where her stall is gleaming with all the gemstone jewellery she has on offer.

Mhairi is from Lochgilphead and has been making jewellery for the last 14 years.

She also has clocks on sale – but she jokes “they are from my long-suffering ‘driver'” who wanted to make his own items.

Louise MacPhail – Kilmartin Glen Spirits

Jean McPhee and Louise MacPhail from Kilmartin Gin.
Jean McPhee and Louise MacPhail, owner, from Kilmartin Gin. Image: Louise Glen/ DC Thomson.
Kilmartin Gin cocktail sign.
Kilmartin Gin is serving up cocktails. Image: Louise Glen/ DC Thomson.

Louise MacPhail, 42, from Kilmartin was joined by Jean McPhee to serve up some tasty cocktails.

 

Louise said: “We have been making Kilmartin Gin for two-and-a-half years and we are really enjoying it”

The gin is described as being “enriched with hand-foraged botanicals from our fascinating and mysterious glen.

“Our key sustainable botanicals are Noble Fir, Scots Pine and Spruce leaves unveiling a citrus essence, complementing the traditional juniper of our classic dry gin.”

Bottles of the gin on sale at the market are £42. Cocktails are £9 for Ladies Seat and Ri Cruin, and £7.50 for a ‘sailors daily ration’ of gin and tonic.

Petra Hurska – Annie’s Herb Kitchen

Petra Hurslea
Petra Hurska of Annie’s Herb Garden. Image: Louise Glen/ DC Thomson.

Annie’s Herb Kitchen infuses fresh herbs in salt – and its owner is winning awards for her idea.

Named after her daughter, Annie, mum Petra Hurska says she is thrilled to have been awarded a Great Taste Award for her course garlic salt and hopes to get a second one for her smoked chilli salt.

The key to her Lochgilphead-based business is “great salt as a good ingredient to any dish”.

Annie’s Herb Garden is based in Lochgilphead, but stocked in 45 businesses throughout Scotland.

Kate Francklin – Northern Lights Cakery

Sailor's buscuits by Northern Lights Cakery
Kate Francklin of Northern Lights Cakery. Image: Louise Glen/ DC Thomson.

Kate Francklin’s Northern Lights Cakery stall looks incredible with mountains of cakes and biscuits.

 

Based in Colintrive, the 39-year-old is acclaimed for her sweet treats which include vegan and gluten-free options.

In celebration of the Clippers coming to town, she has ship biscuits for £2.50.

But it is not just the wee things she makes – the talented baker also makes bespoke five-tiered wedding cakes.

Hazel MacCormick – Lismore Luminations

Lismore Illuminations
Lismore Lumination at the Festival of the Sea in Oban. Image: Louise Glen/ DC Thomson.

Lismore Luminations is riding high after opening a shop in Glasgow’s West End.

Owner Hazel MacCormick still returns to Lismore to make her luxury hand-poured candles.

Her packaging all has a striking logo of the Lismore Lighthouse.

She said: “My son plays rugby and he got a place in Glasgow to study for his last two years of high school at Kelvinside School.

“So I took the opportunity and I have taken a shop in De Courcy’s Arcade in Glasgow.

“We got the keys and opened in a matter of a few weeks.

“It is a little bit of Lismore in the city, but I still manage to get back to Lismore to hand pour all our candles.”

Her products all have a connection with the coast and the islands.

Rhianna Rees – Scottish Seaweed Industry Association

Rhianna Rees of the Scottish Seaweed Industry Association.
Rhianna Rees of the Scottish Seaweed Industry Association. Image: Louise Glen/ DC Thomson.

Rhianna Rees, business development manager, is representing the Scottish Seaweed Industry Association at the market.

Her stall includes products from across Scotland, including Notably Shore crisps from Caithness and dried seaweed and butter from Fife firm House of Seaweed.

 

Rhianna also had crackers on hand for free samples of some of the best seaweed products in Scotland.

She’s to talk to anyone looking to develop a seaweed business and says there are “wonderful opportunities” for people across the west coast.

Nicki Sturrock -Isle of Mull Coffee

Nicki Sturrock of Isle of Mull Coffee
Nicki Sturrock of Isle of Mull Coffee Image: Louise Glen/ DC Thomson.

Isle of Mull Coffee Roasters owner Nicki Sturrock is enjoying her second market of the week.

The former teacher’s coffee is inspired by the coastline and landscape of Mull.

She will soon be setting up a new roasting room on the Inner Hebrides island, allowing even more people to taste her delicious coffee.

Nicki said: “We aim to produce quality, fresh roasted beans from ethically sourced growers creating irresistible new blends and single origin roasts using recyclable materials.

“We wish to move to a new way of packaging, to be responsible producers with minimum impact on the environment – we call it ‘coffee conscience'”.

