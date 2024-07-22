A driver who failed to stop for police had no insurance on his vehicle, Inverness Sheriff Court has heard.

Blaine Lobban convinced officers he planned to pull over but instead accelerated away.

When they traced him at home they discovered his vehicle was not insured.

Lobban, 32, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit charges of failing to stop and driving without insurance at Lochalsh Road in Inverness.

Fiscal depute Adelle Gray said it was around 9.14am on June 9 2023 when police noticed Lobban’s vehicle and decided to stop it.

She said: “The police witness stepped towards the road, raised his hand and said: ‘Stop there’.”

Driver indicated he was going to stop

“The driver indicated, by hand signal, that he was going to pull over and stop – but continued driving past.”

“The accused has then accelerated away and was observed to turn left at the top of Lochalsh Road and disappear from sight.”

Police later attended at Lobban’s home address where he confirmed that he was the driver of the vehicle.

A check of the police national computer confirmed that no valid insurance policy was in place for the vehicle.

Solicitor Samantha Morrison, for Lobban, told the court that her client had “difficulties” at the time of the incident and was “struggling with work and mental health issues”.

She said: “He is extremely apologetic.”

Sheriff Eilidh MacDonald told Lobban, of Telford Street, Inverness: “I hope you have learned that when you are asked to stop by a police officer, you stop.

“It doesn’t matter whether you want to or not.”

She fined him £580 and endorsed his licence with six penalty points.