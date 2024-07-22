Driver who failed to stop for police had no insurance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Driver who failed to stop for police had no insurance

Blaine Lobban accelerated away when officers tried to pull him over - but they traced him to his home and found the vehicle was not insured.

By Jenni Gee
Blaine Lobban pled guilty at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson
Blaine Lobban pled guilty at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson

A driver who failed to stop for police had no insurance on his vehicle, Inverness Sheriff Court has heard.

Blaine Lobban convinced officers he planned to pull over but instead accelerated away.

When they traced him at home they discovered his vehicle was not insured.

Lobban, 32, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit charges of failing to stop and driving without insurance at Lochalsh Road in Inverness.

Fiscal depute Adelle Gray said it was around 9.14am on June 9 2023 when police noticed Lobban’s vehicle and decided to stop it.

She said: “The police witness stepped towards the road, raised his hand and said: ‘Stop there’.”

Driver indicated he was going to stop

“The driver indicated, by hand signal, that he was going to pull over and stop –  but continued driving past.”

“The accused has then accelerated away and was observed to turn left at the top of Lochalsh Road and disappear from sight.”

Police later attended at Lobban’s home address where he confirmed that he was the driver of the vehicle.

A check of the police national computer confirmed that no valid insurance policy was in place for the vehicle.

Solicitor Samantha Morrison, for Lobban, told the court that her client had “difficulties” at the time of the incident and was “struggling with work and mental health issues”.

She said: “He is extremely apologetic.”

Sheriff Eilidh MacDonald told Lobban, of Telford Street, Inverness: “I hope you have learned that when you are asked to stop by a police officer, you stop.

“It doesn’t matter whether you want to or not.”

She fined him £580 and endorsed his licence with six penalty points.

