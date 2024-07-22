Who will win the 2024-25 Highland League title?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Who will win the 2024-25 Highland League title?

The new season kicks off this weekend with Buckie Thistle out to defend their crown.

Buckie Thistle celebrate winning the Breedon Highland League. Image: JasperImage
Buckie Thistle celebrate winning the Breedon Highland League. Image: JasperImage
By Danny Law

After the Euros, Wimbledon and The Open, it is now time for another extravaganza to take centre stage this weekend in this non-stop summer of sport.

No, not the Olympics in Paris.

This Saturday marks the start of the Breedon Highland League season and there will be several teams who start the new campaign going for gold.

The championship has been settled on the final day of the season in each of the past three years – and there is every chance of another photo finish this time.

Reigning champions Buckie Thistle will start as the team to beat but they head into the season without the manager who led them to glory in April.

Graeme Stewart bowed out on a high after winning the title with his trusty assistant Lewis MacKinnon promoted to the top job.

Buckie Thistle manager Lewis MacKinnon. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

The Jags have lost some key players over the summer, notably Jack Murray to Elgin and Max Barry to Peterhead, but the recruitment of former Caley Thistle goalkeeper Mark Ridgers could be a shrewd acquisition.

Brechin City were pipped to the post by Buckie, prompting the Glebe Park side to replace manager Gavin Price with Irishman Patrick Cregg.

City are desperate to win promotion back to the SPFL and it is highly likely they will be right in the mix come the end of the season.

But could this be the year Banks o’ Dee emerge as serious title challengers?

The Spain Park side finished fourth last season and have bolstered their squad with a couple of eye-catching additions.

Former Aberdeen and Cove Rangers defender Mark Reynolds and ex-Caley Thistle and Ross County midfielder Iain Vigurs could provide the experience required for a sustained challenge at the top end of the table.

Mark Reynolds has signed for Banks o’ Dee. Image: Banks o’ Dee.

Brora Rangers, Formartine United and Fraserburgh will also start the season feeling they are capable of having a run at the title if they can get their campaigns off to a strong start.

The return of Steven Mackay as Brora manager could lift the Cattachs following last season’s sixth-place finish.

Stuart Anderson has assembled a strong squad at Formartine and the summer signings of Tyler Mykyta, Scott Adams and Callum Youngson could help them push into the top four following last season’s fifth-place.

Tyler Mykyta is back with Formartine. Image: Duncan Brown.

Fraserburgh, the 2021-22 champions, were third last season and possess enough quality players to challenge for the top spot once again.

But there will be interesting storylines to follow across the division over the coming months, including at the foot of the table.

Challenge for Beckwith and Sharp

Strathspey Thistle finished 13 points adrift at the bottom last term but have a new-look squad for the 2024-25 season with Bobby Beckwith and Ronnie Sharp now in charge.

A 3-2 win against Buckie Thistle in pre-season shows they could be heading in the right direction.

It all adds up to another intriguing Highland League season and it will be difficult to predict who is going to finish where.

But one thing is certain, The Press and Journal will be showing highlights of the best of the action on Highland League Weekly every Monday night.  

If the season is anything like the last few years there will be no shortage of entertainment and plenty of twists and turns on the race to the finishing line.

More from Highland League

Wick player-manager Gary Manson. Image: Jasperimage.
Highland League: Wick Academy and Turriff United make signings plus a round-up of weekend…
20 2024. This is from the Scottish Premier Cup between Buckie Thistle FC and Falkirk FC. PICTURE CONTENT: - Buckie GK - Mark Ridgers. CREDIT - Jasperimage
Mark Ridgers reveals why he joined Buckie Thistle after making debut in League Cup…
Caley Thistle's Mark Ridgers
Buckie Thistle land major coup with signing of former Caley Thistle goalkeeper Mark Ridgers
13 April 2024. This is from the Breedon Highland League Match between Buckie Thistle FC and Brora Rangers FC. PICTURE CONTENT: - Buckie - Marcus Goodall CREDIT - Jasperimage
Buckie Thistle's Marcus Goodall would love to stun Falkirk and his Bairns-daft friend
Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup - Formartine United (red) v Fraserburgh FC (blue) Picture of Jonathan Crawford. Picture by KENNY ELRICK 10/08/2016
Formartine United's Johnny Crawford hoping for more success as he prepares for testimonial against…
Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie
Manager Mark Cowie on Fraserburgh's two new signings, including Highland League veteran
Evening Express / Press and Journal CR0041168 Story by Jamie Durent Balmoral Stadium, Cove, Aberdeen. Scottish Championship, Cove Rangers FC v Arbroath Pictured is Cove's Iain Vigurs. Saturday 18th February 2023 Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Exclusive: Iain Vigurs on why he's joined Banks o' Dee
11 Scott Barbour Formartine 3 Turriff James Chalmers
James Chalmers reflects on time with Turriff United ahead of testimonial v Aberdeen
CR0049038. Burnett House, Banchory. Story by Callum Law. New Highland League Cup sponsor R. Davidson Banchory. Pictured are from Left: John Campbell (Highland League secretary), Steven Munro (Highland League Junior vice-president), Gavin McCombie (R Davidson Commercial director), Trevor Mutch (R Davidson managing director), Barrie Gammack (R Davidson operations director),Gordon Booth (Highland League senior vice president), Sandy Sinclair (Highland League president). Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson Monday 15th July 2024.
Highland League Cup nets new sponsor in R Davidson Banchory
Buckie Thistle manager Lewis MacKinnon. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Buckie Thistle show fragility in 4-0 Stenhousemuir loss; Brechin City run St Johnstone close