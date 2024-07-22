Teenager guilty of weapons charges after twice having a knife in Nairn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Teenager guilty of weapons charges after twice having a knife in Nairn

Travis Abbott had denied the crimes, but was found guilty after witnesses described seeing him with a knife on two separate occasions.

By Jenni Gee
Travis Abbott was found guilty at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson
Travis Abbott was found guilty at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson

A teenager has been found guilty of two weapons charges after twice having a knife in Nairn.

One witness told the court how they were left feeling “scared” after seeing Travis Abbott produce what looked like a kitchen knife.

Another described how they ran away after seeing Abbott, who they had previously been involved in a “feud” with, pull a knife from his waistband.

Abbott, 19, denied two charges of having a knife in a public place on April 18 and May 14 2022.

But a trial at Inverness Sheriff Court heard witnesses describe how they had seen him carrying one at Harbour Street and the cemetery in Nairn, respectively.

A witness who saw Abbott with a knife in May explained how he and Abbott had “a bit of a feud” before that meeting, meaning there was “a bit of tension” between the two.

It was against this background, he said that “the knife got pulled out”.

Teen had ‘kitchen knife’

He said: “It was a kitchen knife – seven or eight inches long – I was pretty scared.

Asked how he reacted, he told the court: “I just ran.”

A woman who witnessed the incident said: “I was scared, I know it wasn’t towards me but I was still frightened by it.”

Then, less than a month later, witnesses described seeing Abbott with a knife at the cemetery.

One told the court Abbott pulled a knife, adding: “I started panicking”.

‘He didn’t use it’

She later confirmed: “He didn’t use it.”

Another witness said she felt “scared” when she saw that Abbott had a knife, but added: “I wouldn’t say he did anything with the knife.”

All of the witnesses denied suggestions from defence solicitor John MacColl their accounts were incorrect.

Sheriff Robert Frazer said: “I have no hesitation in saying that the four witnesses gave their evidence in a credible fashion.

“They were all very clear that they saw the accused in possession of a knife in each of those occasions.”

He concluded: “I find you guilty.”

The court heard that Abbott, of Novar Crescent, Evanton, had one previous conviction and Sheriff Fraser called for a presentencing report – releasing Abbott on bail in the meantime.

The case will call again next month.

More from Crime & Courts

Travis Abbott was found guilty at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson
Sheriff spares Staffy that only let go of other dog when owner bit its…
Travis Abbott was found guilty at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson
Weekend court roll – a road rage terror and a high-end fashion gang
Travis Abbott was found guilty at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson
Inside the 'house of horrors': Victims lift the lid on life with sex predator…
Travis Abbott was found guilty at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson
Predator abused five children in his care over decades at Aberdeen 'house of horrors'
Travis Abbott was found guilty at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson
Charity worker apologises for Christmas night out sex assaults on female colleagues
Travis Abbott was found guilty at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson
'Suspicious' man with screwdriver claimed he was just tidying up litter
Travis Abbott was found guilty at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson
Caithness pensioner guilty of sex assault on young teen
Travis Abbott was found guilty at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson
Cannabis user 'caught out' by drug-driving laws day after smoking
Travis Abbott was found guilty at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson
Firearms police called to Inverness street after man seen pointing rifle at traffic
Travis Abbott was found guilty at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson
Aberdeen shoplifter left homeless after jail release is back behind bars