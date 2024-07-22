Teenager guilty of weapons charges after twice having a knife in Nairn

A teenager has been found guilty of two weapons charges after twice having a knife in Nairn.

One witness told the court how they were left feeling “scared” after seeing Travis Abbott produce what looked like a kitchen knife.

Another described how they ran away after seeing Abbott, who they had previously been involved in a “feud” with, pull a knife from his waistband.

Abbott, 19, denied two charges of having a knife in a public place on April 18 and May 14 2022.

But a trial at Inverness Sheriff Court heard witnesses describe how they had seen him carrying one at Harbour Street and the cemetery in Nairn, respectively.

A witness who saw Abbott with a knife in May explained how he and Abbott had “a bit of a feud” before that meeting, meaning there was “a bit of tension” between the two.

It was against this background, he said that “the knife got pulled out”.

Teen had ‘kitchen knife’

He said: “It was a kitchen knife – seven or eight inches long – I was pretty scared.

Asked how he reacted, he told the court: “I just ran.”

A woman who witnessed the incident said: “I was scared, I know it wasn’t towards me but I was still frightened by it.”

Then, less than a month later, witnesses described seeing Abbott with a knife at the cemetery.

One told the court Abbott pulled a knife, adding: “I started panicking”.

‘He didn’t use it’

She later confirmed: “He didn’t use it.”

Another witness said she felt “scared” when she saw that Abbott had a knife, but added: “I wouldn’t say he did anything with the knife.”

All of the witnesses denied suggestions from defence solicitor John MacColl their accounts were incorrect.

Sheriff Robert Frazer said: “I have no hesitation in saying that the four witnesses gave their evidence in a credible fashion.

“They were all very clear that they saw the accused in possession of a knife in each of those occasions.”

He concluded: “I find you guilty.”

The court heard that Abbott, of Novar Crescent, Evanton, had one previous conviction and Sheriff Fraser called for a presentencing report – releasing Abbott on bail in the meantime.

The case will call again next month.