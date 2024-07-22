In pictures: Thousands of festival-goers descend on Moray for Speyfest

Record crowds flocked to Speyfest over the weekend as the annual event brought people to Fochabers in their droves.

More than 4,000 festival-goers enjoyed a stellar line-up of live music, activities, food and drinks for the 27th edition of the three-day extravaganza, which started on Friday and came to a close on Sunday.

Skerryvore and Tide Lines were among the bands to take to the stage, along with Trail West and Tour Bus Fortune.

Speyfest chairperson Ashleigh Macgregor said was delighted the event gets bigger and better each year, with more and more visitors heading to Moray from across Scotland.

She said: “It has been another hugely successful Speyfest – to see record attendance figures gives us the greatest joy and sense of achievement.

“Some folk travelled from the end of the street and others from the other end of the country to be with us – we’re so pleased to be able to bring everyone together, there’s just no better feeling than seeing the playing fields full of people appreciating the music and warm atmosphere.

“A huge thank you to everyone who makes bringing all this music to Fochabers possible – our incredible volunteers, our funders and sponsors, our loyal audiences and all the talented musicians who have graced our stages over the last three days.”

Stellar line-up at 27th Speyfest

From established performers used to playing stages across the globe to emerging talent based on the festival’s doorstep, the main Christie Stage and second Duncans of Fochabers stage were bursting with music that had audiences cheering and clapping all weekend.

Gordonstoun School Pipe Band officially opened the festival on Friday, before later joining headliners and returning festival favourites Skerryvore.

Skerryvore’s set followed talented Highland accordionist and singer Calum MacPhail’s performance.

The evening also welcomed burgeoning local talent in the form of Milne’s High School Fiddlers and The Arc Fiddlers, folk band Breabach and Irish accordionist Sharon Shannon.

Saturday’s line-up welcomed Scottish singer Hannah Rarity for her Speyfest debut before Shetland fiddle group Fiddlers’ Bid rounded off the seated portion of the day.

Much-loved Moray outfit Tour Bus Fortune got the party started for Saturday night’s concert before Tide Lines played an accomplished set in what was their first Speyfest performance for seven years.

Speyfest’s Sunday, an all-day family affair, had a jam-packed line-up from start to finish.

With Black Isle multi-instrumentalist and broadcaster Anna Massie both compering and performing, she also welcomed Irish duo A Louth Lilt, a cèilidh session from Ruach, the Eryn Rae Band, four-piece Gnoss, and local line-up the Auld Fochabers Fiddlers.

Into the evening, Tour Bus Fortune treated audiences to another lively show ahead of performances from Glasgow-based five-piece Ímar and Highland powerhouses Trail West.

Youngsters relish in five minutes of fame

Youngsters who had taken part in music and singing workshops across the week also had the chance to perform for festival audiences.

Participants from multi-instrumental workshops with A Louth Lilt, advanced fiddle with Kevin Henderson, and Lizzie’s Big Sing with local vocal coach Lizzie Sharp showcased what they had learnt across the week on Saturday afternoon.

Kevin Henderson, who took one of the workshops and performed with Fiddlers’ Bid, said: “I first came to Speyfest in 1997 so it’s great to be back and to see it continue to flourish. It’s a fantastic festival where I’ve made a lot of great friends over the years.”