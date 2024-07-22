In pictures: Thousands of festival-goers descend on Moray for Speyfest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
In pictures: Thousands of festival-goers descend on Moray for Speyfest

Crowds of thousands enjoyed a fun-filled weekend of entertainment.

By Michelle Henderson
Musical act performs in front of Speyfest banner.
Musical acts took to the stage in Fochabers this weekend for the return of Speyfest. Image: Paul Campbell/Speyfest.

Record crowds flocked to Speyfest over the weekend as the annual event brought people to Fochabers in their droves.

More than 4,000 festival-goers enjoyed a stellar line-up of live music, activities, food and drinks for the 27th edition of the three-day extravaganza, which started on Friday and came to a close on Sunday.

Skerryvore and Tide Lines were among the bands to take to the stage, along with Trail West and Tour Bus Fortune.

Speyfest chairperson Ashleigh Macgregor said was delighted the event gets bigger and better each year, with more and more visitors heading to Moray from across Scotland.

Crowds stretch out their arms at the front of the crowd barriers as they enjoy Speyfest.
Crowds of thousands relished in the weekend-long event. Image: Paul Campbell/Speyfest.

She said: “It has been another hugely successful Speyfest – to see record attendance figures gives us the greatest joy and sense of achievement.

“Some folk travelled from the end of the street and others from the other end of the country to be with us – we’re so pleased to be able to bring everyone together, there’s just no better feeling than seeing the playing fields full of people appreciating the music and warm atmosphere.

“A huge thank you to everyone who makes bringing all this music to  Fochabers possible – our incredible volunteers, our funders and sponsors, our loyal audiences and all the talented musicians who have graced our stages over the last three days.”

Stellar line-up at 27th Speyfest

From established performers used to playing stages across the globe to emerging talent based on the festival’s doorstep, the main Christie Stage and second Duncans of Fochabers stage were bursting with music that had audiences cheering and clapping all weekend.

Gordonstoun School Pipe Band officially opened the festival on Friday, before later joining headliners and returning festival favourites Skerryvore.

Skerryvore’s set followed talented Highland accordionist and singer Calum MacPhail’s performance.

Calum MacPhail takes to the stage with coloured lights lighting up the stage.
Calum MacPhail delighted crowds at the 27th annual Speyfest. Image: Paul Campbell/Speyfest.

The evening also welcomed burgeoning local talent in the form of Milne’s High School Fiddlers and The Arc Fiddlers, folk band Breabach and Irish accordionist Sharon Shannon.

Saturday’s line-up welcomed Scottish singer Hannah Rarity for her Speyfest debut before Shetland fiddle group Fiddlers’ Bid rounded off the seated portion of the day.

Much-loved Moray outfit Tour Bus Fortune got the party started for Saturday night’s concert before Tide Lines played an accomplished set in what was their first Speyfest performance for seven years.

Speyfest’s Sunday, an all-day family affair, had a jam-packed line-up from start to finish.

Crowds dance with their arms in the air at Speyfest.
Festival-goers of all ages enjoyed the weekend line-up. Image: Paul Campbell/ Speyfest.

With Black Isle multi-instrumentalist and broadcaster Anna Massie both compering and performing, she also welcomed Irish duo A Louth Lilt, a cèilidh session from Ruach, the Eryn Rae Band, four-piece Gnoss, and local line-up the Auld Fochabers Fiddlers.

Into the evening, Tour Bus Fortune treated audiences to another lively show ahead of  performances from Glasgow-based five-piece Ímar and Highland powerhouses Trail West.

Youngsters relish in five minutes of fame

Youngsters who had taken part in music and singing workshops across the week also had the chance to perform for festival audiences.

Participants from multi-instrumental workshops with A Louth Lilt, advanced fiddle with Kevin Henderson, and Lizzie’s Big Sing with local vocal coach Lizzie Sharp showcased what they had learnt across the week on Saturday afternoon.

A young girl in a pink dress stands on a barrel with a relative holding her from behind.
Youngsters were among the crowds of thousands who turned out for Speyfest. Image: Paul Campbell/Speyfest.

Kevin Henderson, who took one of the workshops and performed with Fiddlers’ Bid, said: “I first came to Speyfest in 1997 so it’s great to be back and to see it continue to flourish. It’s a fantastic festival where I’ve made a lot of great friends over the years.”

Female playing the violin in a black dress with turquoise background.
A host of musical acts took to the stage during Speyfest Image: Paul Campbell/ Speyfest.
A young boy dressed in a checked shirt pouting his lip wearing a pair of ear defenders.
Attendees of all ages enjoyed what Speyfest had to offer. Image: Paul Campbell/ Speyfest.
Female at the barrier in Speyfest holding up her phone.
Spectators enjoyed every moment of Speyfest 2024. Image: Paul Campbell/ Speyfest.
Couple in a loving embrace in front of the main stage.
Thousands of festival-goers attended Speyfest in Moray. Image: Paul Campbell/ Speyfest.
Pupils from Gordonstoun School joined Friday headliners, Skerryvore, on stage.
Pupils from Gordonstoun School joined Friday headliners, Skerryvore, on stage. Image: Paul Campbell/ Speyfest.
Sharon Shannon playing the accordion during Speyfest.
Sharon Shannon took to the stage to play the accordion during Speyfest. Image: Paul Campbell/ Speyfest.
Young girl in a pink dress and sun hat standing on a table with a man either side.
Attendees of all ages turned out in record numbers to enjoy Speyfest 2024. Image: Paul Campbell/ Speyfest.
Saturday headliners, Tide Lines on stage.
Saturday headliners, Tide Lines put on a stellar performance. Image: Paul Campbell/ Speyfest.
Four ladies dressed in red T-shirts at Speyfest.
Crowds gathered in Fochabers this weekend to mark the festival’s return. Image: Paul Campbell/ Speyfest.
Three children jumping about a hall.
Children were among the thousands of spectators who turned out to enjoy Speyfest 2024. Image: Paul Campbell/ Speyfest.
Crowds waving their hands in the air.
Crowds beamed with joy as this year’s headliners put on a fantastic show. Image: Paul Campbell/ Speyfest.
Woman wearing a blue t-shirt holds an ice cream cone in each hand.
A woman enjoys an ice cream during Speyfest. Image: Paul Campbell/ Speyfest.
Women singing with paper in their hands.
Women stepped forward to sing during Speyfest. Image: Paul Campbell/ Speyfest.

