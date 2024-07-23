Repeat speeder banned after being clocked at up to 100mph

A repeat speeder has been banned from the road after being clocked at close to 100mph on rural Aberdeenshire roads.

Ross Milne sped past traffic cops at between 90 and 100mph and they had to hit 107mph in order to catch up.

The 20-year-old pled guilty to driving carelessly on the A920 Pitmedden to Ellon road near the junction to Logierieve, an unclassified road near Cairnhill, Insch, the B900 towards Hillhead Road, the B9005 to Hill Head of Fechil and St Marys Drive, Ellon.

Fiscal depute Anne MacDonald told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened at 7.45pm on February 26 while officers were carrying out speed checks.

She said: “The police saw three vehicles going by around about the 50mph limit.

Positive character references

“Several seconds later, the accused’s vehicle came into view at a speed the police estimated to be between 90 and 100mph.”

The car was lost to view for a few seconds and when it came back into view it had slowed down significantly to around 50mph.

The officers opted to follow Milne, setting off just 14 seconds later and having to accelerate to 107mph to catch up.

When they did catch up, Milne was travelling around 80mph.

Ms MacDonald told the court: “There’s bends in the road. It’s a very rural location and the police were concerned about the accused’s manner of driving because, obviously, you don’t really know what’s round a bend or slow vehicles coming out of fields, etc.”

Defence agent Gregor Forbes passed the sheriff a number of positive character references and indicated his client had shown remorse.

He said Milne acts as a carer for members of his family, adding: “He’s very much concerned about the impact of the outcome of today’s court case.”

However, Mr Forbes accepted Milne already had nine penalty points on his licence.

‘You can’t continue to drive at these speeds going forward’

Sheriff Lesley Johnston told Milne, of Tolquhon, Tarves: “You were driving at grossly excessive speeds for the roads.

“I think it’s only good fortune the manner of your driving didn’t cause an accident or harm to yourself or others.

“This is not the first time you have been before the court for this offence and you have points on your licence for speeding as well.”

Sheriff Johnston fined Milne £640 and gave him four penalty points.

She continued: “That takes you above 12 points and I’m therefore obliged to disqualify you for six months.

“I hope that disqualification will serve as a lesson that you can’t continue to drive at these speeds going forward.”

