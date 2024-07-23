Repeat speeder banned after being clocked at up to 100mph

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Repeat speeder banned after being clocked at up to 100mph

Ross Milne sped past police at between 90 and 100mph on a rural Aberdeenshire road.

By Danny McKay
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

A repeat speeder has been banned from the road after being clocked at close to 100mph on rural Aberdeenshire roads.

Ross Milne sped past traffic cops at between 90 and 100mph and they had to hit 107mph in order to catch up.

The 20-year-old pled guilty to driving carelessly on the A920 Pitmedden to Ellon road near the junction to Logierieve, an unclassified road near Cairnhill, Insch, the B900 towards Hillhead Road, the B9005 to Hill Head of Fechil and St Marys Drive, Ellon.

Fiscal depute Anne MacDonald told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened at 7.45pm on February 26 while officers were carrying out speed checks.

She said: “The police saw three vehicles going by around about the 50mph limit.

Positive character references

“Several seconds later, the accused’s vehicle came into view at a speed the police estimated to be between 90 and 100mph.”

The car was lost to view for a few seconds and when it came back into view it had slowed down significantly to around 50mph.

The officers opted to follow Milne, setting off just 14 seconds later and having to accelerate to 107mph to catch up.

When they did catch up, Milne was travelling around 80mph.

Ms MacDonald told the court: “There’s bends in the road. It’s a very rural location and the police were concerned about the accused’s manner of driving because, obviously, you don’t really know what’s round a bend or slow vehicles coming out of fields, etc.”

Defence agent Gregor Forbes passed the sheriff a number of positive character references and indicated his client had shown remorse.

He said Milne acts as a carer for members of his family, adding: “He’s very much concerned about the impact of the outcome of today’s court case.”

However, Mr Forbes accepted Milne already had nine penalty points on his licence.

‘You can’t continue to drive at these speeds going forward’

Sheriff Lesley Johnston told Milne, of Tolquhon, Tarves: “You were driving at grossly excessive speeds for the roads.

“I think it’s only good fortune the manner of your driving didn’t cause an accident or harm to yourself or others.

“This is not the first time you have been before the court for this offence and you have points on your licence for speeding as well.”

Sheriff Johnston fined Milne £640 and gave him four penalty points.

She continued: “That takes you above 12 points and I’m therefore obliged to disqualify you for six months.

“I hope that disqualification will serve as a lesson that you can’t continue to drive at these speeds going forward.”

