Caley Thistle’s Remi Savage tips young squad to push for success this season

Defender Remi Savage says Caley Thistle’s young guns are determined to push for success this season – and believes the early signs are positive.

At 22, the former Liverpool and Newcastle United academy player is older than many of his team-mates, with the emphasis on young local talent following the team’s drop down from the Championship in May.

Savage, a January signing by manager Duncan Ferguson, is building up experience in competitive men’s football and is relishing the challenge.

On Tuesday, ICT host fellow League One rivals Arbroath in their third Premier Sports Cup tie, which followed a 1-0 defeat at Annan Athletic, also of League One, and Saturday’s impressive 3-0 victory over League Two visitors Bonnyrigg Rose.

First half goals from Adam Brooks, Keith Bray and Luis Longstaff earned ICT a deserved win and they will look to build upon that against an Arbroath side pointless after 2-0 and 3-0 defeats by Dundee and Annan respectively.

A red card for Scott Stewart just before the break, with the score at 1-0, gave Jim McIntyre’s side a mountain to climb on Saturday as Annan scored twice more in the second half, and they’ll be looking to respond at Inverness.

Consistency is key for season ahead

Savage explained the ICT squad are focused on trying to net a second win on the spin ahead of this weekend’s final group game against Premiership side Dundee in Brechin.

He said: “We have a young squad, but we are hungry to win and do well. We are confident as a group we can push on and get the club back to where we belong.

“It was a good performance against Bonnyrigg and it put the first defeat at Annan behind us. We scored three good goals from nice play and what we have been working on in training.

“When you win 3-0, you want to carry on the momentum into the next game. Arbroath will be a tough test.

“We are looking forward to it and carry on from how we performed on Saturday.

“If we can stay consistent throughout the season, we will have a chance, with a young squad or not.

“We know the quality we have, and we will look to show that on the pitch.”

Savage relishing competitive matches

In terms of his own development in 2024, Savage is relishing the pressure of trying to deliver results for the Caley Jags.

He said: “I would like to say I have progressed as a player. It is different to academy football.

“I want to keep progressing. I am 22 and want to keep playing as much as I can and try my best.

“Each game you are fighting for three points, your concentration is focused on getting the three points and performing the best you can individually, but more importantly as a team.

“As a team, we have to keep trying our best and performing, just as the manager is telling us and hopefully it will pay off.”

Focus remains solely on the park

Takeover talks continue to progress behind-the-scenes at the Highland club but Savage insists the players have shut out the business dealings to ensure they do the job on the park.

He added: “We don’t know much about that. We just need to concentrate on ourselves and the team, all we can do on the pitch is give 100%, and so far, that is what we have done.

“Outside of the pitch, we can’t control. I always say control the controllable and that is something out of our hands. When we are on the pitch, we will try and do our best.”