Rosie H Sullivan: Isle of Lewis and Drumoak singer talks first hay bale gig to opening Belladrum main stage this year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Rosie H Sullivan: Isle of Lewis and Drumoak singer talks first hay bale gig to opening Belladrum main stage this year

The Isle of Lewis singer-songwriter Rosie H Sullivan chats about her excitement for Belladrum Festival and how an Ullapool bothy won her a gig at Wembley Stadium aged 12.

Rosie H Sullivan on stage with a guitar
Rosie H Sullivan grew up on the Isle of Lewis until she was 18. Image: Elin Beattie
By Lottie Hood

The first time Isle of Lewis singer-songwriter Rosie H Sullivan sang at Belladrum Festival, she was not doing it from a stage.

Instead, she remembers sitting on a hay bale in a tent filled with prosecco.

This year however, Rosie has swapped her literal grass roots slot for the honour of opening the main stage on Saturday at the festival, where she will be followed by the likes of Bill Bailey, Deacon Blue and Callum Beattie.

For Rosie, it’s a dream come true: “My first ever time I played at Belladrum I think was in this tiny Co-op Prosecco tent on a little hay bale and now I’m opening the main stage which is crazy because it’s something I’ve dreamed about.

Rosie H Sullivan.
Rosie H Sullivan.

“I remember watching Birdie on the main stage a couple of years back and thinking how amazing that was.

“And now it’s me which is mad but I’m really looking forward to it.”

Finding her feet during a very busy few years

For the last few years, Rosie has been making a name for herself.

Her folk-indie sound and “angelic harmonies” have attracted a lot of attention with her self-written EP 123° East earning her comparisons to the likes of Laura Marling – a personal inspiration.

Rosie H Sullivan is opening the main stage at Belladrum 2024.
Rosie said it has been a busy few years. Image: Elly Lucas.

However, it has not been easy.

Balancing her music studies at Edinburgh Napier, working in a record shop and focusing on her music has left her little breathing space.

Showing a grounded sense of humility, the 22-year-old said: “I think finding time for me is definitely still a big one and not succumbing to the 21st Century grind, grind, grind…then also finding myself along the way.

“It’s so important to remember that we’re all human and we’re all finding our feet. It’s our first time here.”

Rosie H Sullivan.
The singer-songwriter loved the beach near her home on Lewis. Image: Elin Beattie.

Rosie’s last two EPs have drawn from her love of Scotland, nature and how it intertwines with her life.

Growing up in Barvas on the Isle of Lewis, she has treasured memories from her favourite beach near her home.

A memory she still carries with her – the co-ordinates tattooed on her arm.

Ullapool bothy inspired Wembley performance

Starting the fiddle at nine-years-old, once Rosie successfully begged for a guitar from her parents, she started songwriting.

And it was during a holiday in a bothy near Ullapool that inspiration first struck.

Rosie got her first guitar aged 12.
Rosie got her first guitar aged 12. Image: Elin Beattie.

Only 12-years-old at the time and months into buying her first guitar, the singer was enjoying watching the snow fall over the hills.

Imagining a boy running away from the snowy storm, she put pen to paper and her aunt – also a singer-songwriter – encouraged her to enter a songwriting competition.

“And then for some strange reason I ended up winning this national songwriting competition,” said Rosie.

From there, Rosie got to record her song Run From the Storm and was invited to play at Wembley Stadium in London.

“It was a bit insane,” she said.

“I did have a bit of wobble plus cry in the soundcheck…but I just remember having the best time ever. It was incredible.”

Gigging at An Lanntair and what’s next

With Lewis having a big traditional folk scene, although Rosie got involved with lots of clubs, she said a lot of her songs did not align in the same way.

Thankfully, with her supportive parents willing to drive her to the mainland, Rosie was able to take part in events with Creative Scotland and Music Plus in Inverness for mentorship.

Rosie H Sullivan looking away from the camera.
Rosie would never miss an opportunity to develop her skills.

On the island, she would put on shows for her family at home and often carry out gigs at An Lanntair, the Woodlands Centre and cafes and pubs when she was old enough.

It was a passion that carried on when she moved with her parents to Drumoak in Aberdeenshire when she was 18.

After a nine-hour drive to carry out the move, she and her dad grabbed the “best cup of coffee she had had in her life” in the Park Shop and applied for a job.

On top her hours, she ended up hosting a free gig in the deli carpark one summer.

Rosie H Sullivan
On July 31, Rosie’s new cover of Build Me Up Buttercup is being released. Image: Elly Lucas.

Saying these smaller, intimate gigs are her favourite, Rosie hopes to do a few more in the near future with her next performance being at the Lyth Arts Centre in Wick on August 4.

While her sound might be described as indie folk now, she said things are always changing: “I think each genre right now is becoming less of a less of a thing.

“People’s creativity is so individual these days and I think that’s so exciting.

“In the last few years, I’ve developed more than I ever thought I would so I’m just excited to see in another few years time…what I’m writing.”

What else is happening at Belladrum Festival 2024?

Dougie Brown at Belladrum
Event producer Dougie Brown. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Event producer of Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival, Dougie Brown, said it is this supporting of local artists, businesses and people that makes the festival so special.

With many Scottish artists like Amy Macdonald and Emili Sandé performing at the festival at the beginning of their career, Dougie said: “We always will be hugely supportive of the local community of musicians.

“We always want to support Highland and Scottish artists as well as being able to bring in bigger names from from further afield.”

This year for the festival’s 20th anniversary, Dougie said they have gone for the theme of love and have launched a 20-year bottle of whisky.

Crowds waving as they enjoy live music from the Belladrum festival main stage in the distance.
Belladrum is celebrating its 20th anniversary. Image: Supplied by Dougie Brown/Belladrum

They also have an exciting line-up including Sugababes, Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Teenage Fanclub.

But Dougie said sometimes the real magic happens away from the main stage: “What makes Bella special…is it is very much still born out of its location. Born out of the Highlands, born out of the people and culture of the area.

“From my personal point of view is how we ensure that Bella magic uniqueness stays there.

“I love the weird wonderful stages that Belladrum…it’s those kind of stages that bring us some special moments.”

Rosie H Sullivan is opening the main stage on the Saturday at Belladrum running from July 25 to 27.

Her new cover of Build Me Up Buttercup is out on July 31. Click here to listen to Rosie on Spotify.

Conversation