Men found with £33,000 worth of cannabis only planned to sell to Polish community

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Men found with £33,000 worth of cannabis only planned to sell to Polish community

Daniel Jastrzebski and Cezary Panczyk's drug enterprise was described as "disastrous and catastrophic".

By David McPhee
Daniel Jastrzebski, 37, and Cezary Panczyk, 56, were caught growing cannabis plants at an address in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson.
Daniel Jastrzebski, 37, and Cezary Panczyk, 56, were caught growing cannabis plants at an address in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson.

Two men who tried to grow cannabis to sell exclusively to Aberdeen’s Polish community have avoided prison after police caught them with £33,000 worth of the drug.

Daniel Jastrzebski, 37, and Cezary Panczyk, 56, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where they admitted being concerned in the production and supply of cannabis.

However, despite plants found growing in several rooms of a house, it was stated by their lawyers that neither man had turned to drug dealing for “financial gain”.

One solicitor described the situation as a “disastrous and catastrophic enterprise” on the part of both men.

Accused were tending to cannabis farm

Fiscal depute Rebecca Thompson told the court that in May 2020 police received intelligence that cannabis was being grown within a house on Glenbervie Road in Torry.

A raid of the property was conducted on May 16, with officers noticing a strong smell of cannabis as they approached the building.

There was no answer at the door and upon looking through the letterbox, officers saw a male within the house who hid from view.

Entry was forced and the two accused were found inside.

Ms Thompson said: “Within one downstairs bedroom constables found and seized a cannabis cultivation.

“The cannabis was deemed to be in the drying out stages as some of the cannabis recovered was cannabis bud and some was made up of the bud and the stems still attached.

“Various tents, lighting, and other paraphernalia associated with the growing and harvesting of cannabis was also found.”

More than 2 kilos of cannabis

Another bedroom had also been transformed in a similar fashion, but no actual cannabis plants were found in this room.

Within a third bedroom, various paraphernalia associated with the growing of cannabis was recovered.

In the living room, police found mobile phones, tick lists, seed packets and scales.

The men’s fingerprints were found on the tick lists and Jastrzebski’s DNA was found on a pair of latex gloves in one of the bedrooms.

A total of 2.02 kilos of cannabis was found with a maximum total street value of £33,650.

In the dock, Jastrzebski and Panczyk pleaded guilty to one charge of producing cannabis and a second charge of being concerned in the supply of a controlled drug.

‘He is an amateur’

Jastrzebski’s defence solicitor, Stuart Murray, told the court that his client and his co-accused had “entered into this, not as a commercial venture, but for their own use and the use of others in their community.

“That may seem like it lacks some credibility, but there is no evidence that would suggest that it was for financial benefit.”

Sheriff Ian Wallace pointed out that the pair were found with a tick list.

Mr Murray replied that all the names on the list were Polish, adding: “They were all people from their community.”

Liam McAllister, Panczyk’s defence lawyer, told the court that his client accepted that it was “foolish” to get involved in such an endeavour.

“His knowledge of this enterprise comes from the internet – he is an amateur,” Mr McAllister said, adding: “But he was not producing it to sell it on the street.

“It has been a disastrous and catastrophic decision by Mr Panczyk to get involved in this.”

Sheriff Wallace pointed out to the two men that, due to the extent of the operation and the drugs recovered, a prison sentence would often be imposed.

“You are right against that,” he said, adding: “This was supply of a restricted nature and not a wide-ranging commercial enterprise.”

As an alternative to prison, Sheriff Wallace made both men subject to a community payback order and ordered them to carry out 300 hours of unpaid work each.

He also made both men subject to an electronic tag through the imposition of a restriction of liberty order for 12 months.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group. 

More from Crime & Courts

To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. 'Creepy' Inverness man's past as a child rapist exposed by brave Moray mum - Shaun Legge Gray finally admitted to his victim in Facebook messages that he had raped the woman during four years of her childhood spent in Keith Picture shows; Shaun Legge Gray. N/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Inverness man's child rapist past exposed by brave Moray mum
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a sex doll stalker and a thieving murderer
Ian Jolly. Image: DC Thomson
Man seen outside Tesco with tactical vest and fake gun caused panic
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Five times the limit drink driver Picture shows; A breath alcohol test. N/a. Supplied by PA Images / PA Archive Date; Unknown
'You are not getting the message': Four-time Highland drink-driver avoids prison
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court.
Dad says daughter was 'completely broken' following alleged rape
Esmir Gjura admitted being concerned in the supply of cannabis. Image: Facebook/Shutterstock.
Jail for man found running £210,000 cannabis farm from Inverbervie bungalow
Ross MacGillivray died at a property in Inverness in November 2023. Image: DC Thomson.
Wife accused of torturing and murdering Inverness dad-of-three Ross MacGillivray
Austin Ironside watching Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk's heavyweight boxing bout
Fired-up thug attacked teen after Fury vs Usyk heavyweight bout
Darren Whyte
Repeat child groomer caught sending sick messages
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
'Think about what you've done': Sheriff gives lawnmower thief dressing down