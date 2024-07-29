Early-morning crash at A96 junction closes Elgin to Rothes road

The B9103 is closed in both directions near Elgin following a one-vehicle crash at the A96 junction.

The Elgin to Rothes road is shut from the Mosstodloch turn-off to the Elgin turn-off after the incident near Lhanbryde at around 5:25am.

Police and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) are at the scene.

A spokesperson from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We are on the scene of an accident on the A96.

“We were called at 5.25am, and we sent two appliances. While the stop message came through at 7.18am we will remain at the scene.

“Police are also in attendance. It is a single-vehicle road traffic collision.

“We have used a hose reel jet, two breathing apparatus, a thermal image camera and small tools while we have been at the scene.”

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

