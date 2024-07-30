Former Peterhead FC player Josh Oyinsan wins Love Island

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former Peterhead FC player Josh Oyinsan wins Love Island

The ex centre-forward and Mimii Ngulube bagged the £50,000 prize.

By Alberto Lejarraga
Josh and Mimii won Love Island series 11. Image: Supplied by Love Island/ITV
Josh and Mimii won Love Island series 11. Image: Supplied by Love Island/ITV

A former Peterhead player has been crowned Love Island winner.

Centre-forward Josh Oyinsan and his new partner Mimii Ngulube bagged the £50,000 cash prize ahead of fan favourites Nicole and Ciaran last night.

The 29-year-old ex Blue Toon footballer was in shock when presenter Maya Jama announced he and Mimii had won the 11th series of the hit dating show.

Former London-born Peterhead FC player Josh Oyinsan and his new partner Mimii Ngulube were crowned as the 2024 Love Island winners on last night’s grand finale. Image: Love Island/ITV

He told the host: “I don’t really know what to say” and went on to hug Mimii with a huge smile on his face.

Josh entered the villa on July 8 as a bombshell alongside 23-year-old Reuben Collins.

He had his eye on Mimii from the start, helping her heal from a brutal Casa Amor recoupling which saw her former flame Ayo couple up with Jessica Spencer.

Ex-Peterhead player wins Love Island

At the start of the ITV series grand finale, Josh told Maya that he felt like he had “already won.”

He said: “I came in quite late in, but I’m buzzing the way it went.

“I was happy to meet Mimii and I feel like I’ve already won, to be honest.”

The former Peterhead footballer has won Love Island. Image: Love Island via Instagram

Meanwhile, Mimii described Josh as “attentive, kind, gentle and loving.”

The couple told Maya they were “overwhelmed” following their incredible victory.

The presenter concluded: “I know you have found each other but now you also have 50k to have fun with.”

Josh Oyinsan made 12 appearances for Peterhead

Josh made 12 appearances for Peterhead over eight months in 2023.

He scored only two goals in his time in Aberdeenshire which could not prevent the club’s relegation to League Two.

