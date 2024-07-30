Former Peterhead FC player Josh Oyinsan wins Love Island

A former Peterhead player has been crowned Love Island winner.

Centre-forward Josh Oyinsan and his new partner Mimii Ngulube bagged the £50,000 cash prize ahead of fan favourites Nicole and Ciaran last night.

The 29-year-old ex Blue Toon footballer was in shock when presenter Maya Jama announced he and Mimii had won the 11th series of the hit dating show.

He told the host: “I don’t really know what to say” and went on to hug Mimii with a huge smile on his face.

Josh entered the villa on July 8 as a bombshell alongside 23-year-old Reuben Collins.

He had his eye on Mimii from the start, helping her heal from a brutal Casa Amor recoupling which saw her former flame Ayo couple up with Jessica Spencer.

Ex-Peterhead player wins Love Island

At the start of the ITV series grand finale, Josh told Maya that he felt like he had “already won.”

He said: “I came in quite late in, but I’m buzzing the way it went.

“I was happy to meet Mimii and I feel like I’ve already won, to be honest.”

Meanwhile, Mimii described Josh as “attentive, kind, gentle and loving.”

The couple told Maya they were “overwhelmed” following their incredible victory.

The presenter concluded: “I know you have found each other but now you also have 50k to have fun with.”

Josh Oyinsan made 12 appearances for Peterhead

Josh made 12 appearances for Peterhead over eight months in 2023.

He scored only two goals in his time in Aberdeenshire which could not prevent the club’s relegation to League Two.