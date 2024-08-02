Exclusive: Police charge north-east church minister after drugs raid on home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Exclusive: Police charge north-east church minister after drugs raid on home

Two men were arrested - including Stonehaven minister Reverend Mark Lowey - after £1,500 of cocaine was discovered in the manse.

By Bryan Rutherford & Alastair Gossip
Police used a battering ram to force entry into Fetteresso Church's manse in Stonehaven. Image: DC Thomson
A Stonehaven church minister has been arrested and charged after £1,500 of cocaine was uncovered during a raid of his property, The Press and Journal can reveal today.

Police rammed through the front door of Reverend Mark Lowey’s home at the Fetteresso Church manse after receiving intelligence.

Inside they found Class A drugs and Rev Lowey, 52, and a 20-year-old man, were both arrested and charged.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland confirmed: “Around 8am on July 16 2024, officers acting under warrant searched a house in South Lodge Drive.

Damage to door of the Fetteresso Church manse on South Lodge Drive is still visible.

“A quantity of cocaine with an estimated street value of more than £1,500 was recovered.

“Two men aged 20 and 52 were arrested and charged in connection with drugs offences.”

On July 17, Lowey appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where the minister made no plea and was bailed for further examination.

The charge details will be revealed once his case is indicted and recalled to court for a public hearing on a date still to be decided.

More than two weeks on, the manse’s front door is still bearing the scars of the police raid.

Parishioners, who had volunteered to maintain the manse garden, remained tight-lipped about the incident when asked about the damage.

At the time of his arrest, Rev Lowey, a father-of-three, was on long-term sick leave from work.

An interim moderator had already stepped in to cover his absence at Fetteresso Church, although he remained a resident of his parish’s manse.

The drugs raid took place at a property that borders the local school’s playing fields. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson

Following the raid, Lowey has not returned to the manse, which was built in the year 2000 and borders the school playing fields of Mackie Academy.

A Church of Scotland spokesperson said: “Rev Mark Lowey, minister at Fetteresso Church in Stonehaven, has been off long-term sick and is now suspended from ministry pending disciplinary proceedings.

“As such, we are not in a position to comment further at this time.”

Church minister previously worked for addiction charity

Lowey began work to qualify as a minister in 2006, gaining an SVQ III in management to get into the International Christian College in Glasgow.

He later attended The University of Edinburgh where, in 2010, Lowey gained his Bachelor of Divinity degree with honours.

In the same year, he started the position of assistant minister at Palmerston Place Church in Edinburgh.

After 16 months there, Lowey moved on to become the minister at East Kilbride’s South Parish Church.

The induction of Rev Lowey to the charge of Stonehaven Fetteresso Church took place on January 14 2021 in a virtual ceremony during the Covid-19 pandemic.

He relocated to the north-east with his family.

Lowey grew up in Ardrossan, Ayrshire, but spent three years of his life living in Wales.

Before that, he resided in the Scottish Borders and went on to live in Edinburgh.

Lowey was appointed director of a registered charity called Teen Challenge Strathclyde in February 2018, “challenging addiction and offering hope to the vulnerable and socially marginalised” through outreach work.

The charity’s website also explained: “The organisation is based on Christian values and beliefs providing a positive answer to the current addiction problem.”

Lowey resigned from his position at the Central Belt organisation on July 18 last year.

