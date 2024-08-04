Aberdeen singer faces jail for rape, sexual assault and voyeurism

A former Spandau Ballet singer from Aberdeen has been unmasked as a “prolific predatory” sex offender after being found guilty of rape, sexual assault and voyeurism.

Ross William Wild, whose real name is Ross Davidson, was found guilty of a string of sickening offences which the depraved singer had video recorded on his mobile phone.

The six-week-long prosecution presented horrifying evidence against the 36-year-old former Aberdeen Grammar pupil, which included footage of Davidson ignoring one rape survivor’s cries for him to stop.

He denied all the allegations against him, despite compelling evidence proving his guilt – including his four victims’ testimony.

London’s Wood Green Crown Court was told that Davidson’s crimes spanned a decade, from 2013 to January last year.

Rapist video recorded stricken woman’s attack ordeal as she cried

Davidson replaced Tony Hadley as Spandau Ballet’s lead vocalist for just 11 months in 2018.

Davidson’s dark side was first exposed in 2013 when the first of four women came forward to the Metropolitan Police to report him for sexually assaulting and raping her after an evening together.

The singer videoed himself repeatedly disregarding the victim’s desperate pleas to leave her alone.

In 2019, detectives raided his home on Station Road in Finchley, north London, and his electronic devices were taken into evidence.

Digital forensic examinations later uncovered seven videos that he’d made of himself raping and sexually assaulting women.

Two more victims were added to the growing case against Davidson after being identified among the seized recordings.

Separate recordings showed them both sleeping as Davidson sexually assaulted the unsuspecting women.

Allegations included rape, sexual assaults, voyeurism, controlling and coercive behaviour

A fourth victim came forward in January 2023 after recognising Davidson from news coverage.

Investigators took down her statement – claiming she’d been recorded by Davidson without her consent – and collected the evidence to prove it.

The four women combined made complaints concerning allegations of rape, sexual assaults, voyeurism and controlling and coercive behaviour.

One was targeted during the Cannes Film Festival in May 2018, with Davidson touching her as she slept.

On June 6, a defiant Davidson took to his social media account on Instagram, launching an attack on his accusers.

He uploaded a video with music from the metal band Limp Bizkit’s song My Way, including the text: “Evil Powers Have Tried To Make My Life Chaos The Last Three Years … What They Fail To Realise is … I Thrive in the midst of Chaos.”

Davidson also used the hashtags “#CHAOSISKING” AND “#STITCHUP”.

However, he was found guilty of rape, two counts of sexual assault, and voyeurism by majority verdicts after the jury deliberated for nearly 12 hours.

Jurors decided that he had raped one woman, sexually assaulted two others, and voyeuristically victimised a fourth woman.

Davidson was cleared of the charge of behaving in a controlling and coercive manner towards the voyeurism victim.

The judge remanded him into custody until sentencing on Friday September 6 at Wood Green Crown Court in London.

Detective Inspector Wendy Bassett, who led the investigation said it “developed over many years” with several women coming forward at different stages.

“Our team has worked incredibly hard to evidence each incident, support the victims and bring Davidson to justice,” the Det Insp added.

“Davidson is a prolific predatory offender with no regard or care for the impact he has had on the victims. I am pleased with this result and hope it goes some way in providing closure to the victims.”

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.