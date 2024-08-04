Kinloss man rubbed genitals on door handle of neighbour’s car

A man who rubbed his genitals on his neighbour’s car and threw an oil bin at a pizza delivery vehicle has appeared in court.

Ewan McGregor, 32, appeared via video link from custody after admitting a number of offences, the first of which took place in February this year.

McGregor had been caught on CCTV outside the house of one of his then neighbours, on Grange Road in Kinloss, rubbing his genitals on the door handle of their car.

The charge states that McGregor had been acting in an aggressive manner towards the owner of the car and had touched it with his genitals.

Charges of him trying to urinate and defecate on the vehicle were dropped.

Also rubbed buttocks on door handle

Fiscal depute Karen Poke told the court the owner of the car had phoned the police reporting a disturbance at her house at 12.26pm on February 7 this year.

She showed the two police officers footage of McGregor approaching her car and turning around before “rubbing his buttocks” on the rear door handle.

“They then saw him turn around and rubbing his genitals against the same door handle,” Mrs Poke said.

In a separate incident, at 8.15pm on May 20, McGregor was also seen at Clocktower Buildings in Kinloss picking up an oil bin and throwing it at a car belonging to a takeaway pizza business.

The car bonnet was dented and scratched resulting in £500 worth of damage.

The court heard McGregor was subject to bail conditions at this time preventing him from entering Kinloss.

A further charge of breaching his bail was also admitted, after McGregor was seen on Grange Road in Kinloss by a resident, who was aware of his bail conditions, just before 10pm on May 30.

Flouting ban

Police found McGregor walking to the rear of the residential properties and he was cautioned and charged and taken into custody.

However, he was seen again on June 1 by police on mobile patrol around the Seapark Filling station area on the B9011 Kinloss to Forres road – once again breaching his bail conditions.

He was arrested and appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court a few days later.

McGregor’s defence solicitor Stephen Carty said his client had accepted he had acted in an “unsavoury” manner towards his then neighbours and made mention of a falling out between his wife and the neighbour involved.

He added: “Alcohol had been involved. He was very drunk and was on autopilot.

“This time on remand has been very good for him. He has stayed away from alcohol and has had time to reflect on where his life is going.”

Sheriff Olga Pasportnikov handed McGregor 100 hours of unpaid work for the charge of threatening his neighbours and abusing their car, with an added two years of supervision.

McGregor, whose address was given as County Cottages, Dunphail, was ordered to pay compensation of £500 to the owner of the dented car and also placed on supervision for two years to run alongside the first order for the first bail breach.

For the second breach of bail, McGregor was jailed for four months, backdated to when he was remanded on June 3.