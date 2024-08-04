Kinloss man rubbed genitals on door handle of neighbour’s car

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Kinloss man rubbed genitals on door handle of neighbour’s car

Ewan McGregor, 32, appeared in court over the "unsavoury" incident, as well as a charge that he recklessly damaged a car belonging to a pizza takeaway.

By Joanne Warnock
The case called at Elgin Sheriff Court.
The case called at Elgin Sheriff Court.

A man who rubbed his genitals on his neighbour’s car and threw an oil bin at a pizza delivery vehicle has appeared in court.

Ewan McGregor, 32, appeared via video link from custody after admitting a number of offences, the first of which took place in February this year.

McGregor had been caught on CCTV outside the house of one of his then neighbours, on Grange Road in Kinloss, rubbing his genitals on the door handle of their car.

The charge states that McGregor had been acting in an aggressive manner towards the owner of the car and had touched it with his genitals.

Charges of him trying to urinate and defecate on the vehicle were dropped.

Also rubbed buttocks on door handle

Fiscal depute Karen Poke told the court the owner of the car had phoned the police reporting a disturbance at her house at 12.26pm on February 7 this year.

She showed the two police officers footage of McGregor approaching her car and turning around before “rubbing his buttocks” on the rear door handle.

“They then saw him turn around and rubbing his genitals against the same door handle,” Mrs Poke said.

In a separate incident, at 8.15pm on May 20, McGregor was also seen at Clocktower Buildings in Kinloss picking up an oil bin and throwing it at a car belonging to a takeaway pizza business.

The car bonnet was dented and scratched resulting in £500 worth of damage.

The court heard McGregor was subject to bail conditions at this time preventing him from entering Kinloss.

A further charge of breaching his bail was also admitted, after McGregor was seen on Grange Road in Kinloss by a resident, who was aware of his bail conditions, just before 10pm on May 30.

Flouting ban

Police found McGregor walking to the rear of the residential properties and he was cautioned and charged and taken into custody.

However, he was seen again on June 1 by police on mobile patrol around the Seapark Filling station area on the B9011 Kinloss to Forres road – once again breaching his bail conditions.

He was arrested and appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court a few days later.

McGregor’s defence solicitor Stephen Carty said his client had accepted he had acted in an “unsavoury” manner towards his then neighbours and made mention of a falling out between his wife and the neighbour involved.

He added: “Alcohol had been involved. He was very drunk and was on autopilot.

“This time on remand has been very good for him. He has stayed away from alcohol and has had time to reflect on where his life is going.”

Sheriff Olga Pasportnikov handed McGregor 100 hours of unpaid work for the charge of threatening his neighbours and abusing their car, with an added two years of supervision.

McGregor, whose address was given as County Cottages, Dunphail, was ordered to pay compensation of £500 to the owner of the dented car and also placed on supervision for two years to run alongside the first order for the first bail breach.

For the second breach of bail, McGregor was jailed for four months, backdated to when he was remanded on June 3.

 

More from Crime & Courts

Elgin Sheriff Court.
Drunk man caused a scene at archaeological dig
The case called at Elgin Sheriff Court.
Exclusive: Police charge north-east church minister after drugs raid on home
The High Court in Glasgow
Aberdeen pair behind bars after revenge fire attack on alleged sex crime victim
Inverness Sheriff Court
Invergordon man facing court after paedophile hunter group's livestreamed 'sting'
The case called at Elgin Sheriff Court.
Man breached court order by having sex with woman on embankment near Elgin's Tesco
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Woman's broad daylight attack on girl, 12, in Aberdeen city centre
The case called at Elgin Sheriff Court.
Aberdeen man found guilty of horrific abduction and gunpoint rape
The case called at Elgin Sheriff Court.
New roads ban for three-time drink-driver
The case called at Elgin Sheriff Court.
Aberdeen pensioner in dock after setting up network of cameras to film neighbours
The case called at Elgin Sheriff Court.
Highland councillor's 'huge relief' as fake disabled parking permit charges are dropped