Karla Sinclair: I grew up with Turriff Show, and hope it’s here for another 160 years

Farming isn't in my blood, but that's one of the beauties of the Show. It's for everyone.

My mum Gillian and I at the Show fairground back in the early 2000s. Image: Karla Sinclair
My mum Gillian and I at the Show fairground back in the early 2000s. Image: Karla Sinclair
By Karla Sinclair

I can picture it now.

My granda weaving his way through the crowds to capture as many inches of the bustling Haughs during Turriff Show weekend year-on-year on his digital Samsung camera.

He was an easy spot, usually donning his trusted green mac jacket. And if the sun was out, a tartan shirt was on – of course.

Perfectly fitting for the Show, which has been a lifelong highlight of my year as a girl from Turriff.

A heavin’ Turriff Show in 2002. I’m yet to spot Bill here though.

No vehicle, livestock, bagpipe, or friend or family member was left unpictured.

This I know all to well. My mum’s cardies were my best pals as I used them as shields to fend off any potential shots from granda. On some occasions, I was unsuccessful.

In my defense, I didn’t have a choice but to smile for the camera here… Image: Karla Sinclair

Turriff Show brings friends and families together, and sparks memories of lost loved ones

My shutterbug granda, who was also an avid cyclist and proud member of the Gordon Highlanders, lost his life to cancer in January 2020.

My granda Bill at the Gordon Highlanders homecoming parade in Huntly, in 2009. Image credit: Basia Wright

To my knowledge, he rarely missed a Show.

The last one he attended was in 2018, and if I could go back and ask one thing of myself that year, it would be to buy him a few drams.

Hindsight.

Over the past two years – with Turriff Show being cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to Covid – it’s been strange not seeing him, but there will always be the photos to look back on.

Turriff Show continues to be a highlight on the calendar for many locals as well as folk from further afield.

It may be an agricultural show, but it appeals to the masses (aka me, as it’s no secret that I haven’t a shred of farming background).

Posing on my dad’s vintage tractor when I was a wee toot is as teuchter as I get. Image: Karla Sinclair

My family, friends and I make a weekend of it. I say weekend but since I’ve been on the go, the event has run on a Sunday and Monday. It’s the one time of year where my alarm’s snooze function isn’t necessary on the first day of the week.

We check out the livestock, trade stands, fairground, vintage vehicles, exhibits, and the list goes on.

Entries for the 160th Turriff Show include 356 cattle, 891 sheep and 700 horses and ponies.
The fairground was always a highlight. Image: Karla Sinclair

‘I hope it’s here for another 160 years’

Roughly 24,000 people are expected to descend on the Haughs across today and tomorrow.

Turriff Show in 2022. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

Yes, I’ll be there early doors. There are said to be more than 300 exhibitor stands, after all, which is a lot to cram into a few days.

Writing this has allowed me to reminisce on all the wonderful years of attractions, from the motorcycle displays and quad bike stunt teams to the sheep, cattle and Clydesdale contests.

The Grand Parade of cattle, goats, sheep and Clydesdale horses was held on Monday.
A grand parade of cattle, goats, sheep and Clydesdale horses. Robert Auchnie is pictured left. Image: Craig Stephen.

But a personal favourite of mine has always been the Turriff & District Pipe Band marches. There’s something so nostalgic about the music for me.

The Turriff & District Pipe Band pictured last year. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
My boyfriend Josh and I secured ringside seats early on last year. If you couldn’t already tell, the sun was shining. Image: Karla Sinclair

Turriff Show is celebrating its 160th birthday. I grew up with the Show, and hope it’s here for another 160 years.

