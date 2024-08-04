Karla Sinclair: I grew up with Turriff Show, and hope it’s here for another 160 years

I can picture it now.

My granda weaving his way through the crowds to capture as many inches of the bustling Haughs during Turriff Show weekend year-on-year on his digital Samsung camera.

He was an easy spot, usually donning his trusted green mac jacket. And if the sun was out, a tartan shirt was on – of course.

Perfectly fitting for the Show, which has been a lifelong highlight of my year as a girl from Turriff.

No vehicle, livestock, bagpipe, or friend or family member was left unpictured.

This I know all to well. My mum’s cardies were my best pals as I used them as shields to fend off any potential shots from granda. On some occasions, I was unsuccessful.

Turriff Show brings friends and families together, and sparks memories of lost loved ones

My shutterbug granda, who was also an avid cyclist and proud member of the Gordon Highlanders, lost his life to cancer in January 2020.

To my knowledge, he rarely missed a Show.

The last one he attended was in 2018, and if I could go back and ask one thing of myself that year, it would be to buy him a few drams.

Hindsight.

Over the past two years – with Turriff Show being cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to Covid – it’s been strange not seeing him, but there will always be the photos to look back on.

Turriff Show continues to be a highlight on the calendar for many locals as well as folk from further afield.

It may be an agricultural show, but it appeals to the masses (aka me, as it’s no secret that I haven’t a shred of farming background).

My family, friends and I make a weekend of it. I say weekend but since I’ve been on the go, the event has run on a Sunday and Monday. It’s the one time of year where my alarm’s snooze function isn’t necessary on the first day of the week.

We check out the livestock, trade stands, fairground, vintage vehicles, exhibits, and the list goes on.

‘I hope it’s here for another 160 years’

Roughly 24,000 people are expected to descend on the Haughs across today and tomorrow.

Yes, I’ll be there early doors. There are said to be more than 300 exhibitor stands, after all, which is a lot to cram into a few days.

Writing this has allowed me to reminisce on all the wonderful years of attractions, from the motorcycle displays and quad bike stunt teams to the sheep, cattle and Clydesdale contests.

But a personal favourite of mine has always been the Turriff & District Pipe Band marches. There’s something so nostalgic about the music for me.

Turriff Show is celebrating its 160th birthday. I grew up with the Show, and hope it’s here for another 160 years.

