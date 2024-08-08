Liverpool dealer jailed after cocaine found in Fraserburgh

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Liverpool dealer jailed after cocaine found in Fraserburgh

Joseph Lowe had almost £5,000 of the drug, which he claimed had been appropriated from local dealers.

By Joanne Warnock
The case called at Peterhead Sheriff Court.
The case called at Peterhead Sheriff Court.

A Liverpool drug dealer has been jailed after being caught with cocaine in Fraserburgh.

Joseph Lowe appeared from custody at Peterhead Sheriff Court to be sentenced for the single charge of drugs supply, relating to cocaine with a street value of almost £5,000.

The 36-year-old has been on remand since being arrested on April 24, following a police swoop on a property in Fraserburgh.

Lowe claimed he had appropriated the drugs as an act of defiance against bullying dealers.

The court heard police had been called to a house on Kinnaird Road to carry out a welfare check on the occupants after a tip-off.

Fiscal depute Jennifer Pritchard told the court Lowe had answered the door to the officers and they noticed he had white powder around his nose.

“They suspected this to be drugs,” Ms Pritchard said.

The officers carried out the welfare check on the residents of the property and then carried out a search after obtaining a warrant.

“A black bag was found which had four wraps of white rock substance,” Ms Pritchard said.

‘Just take me to jail’

“Lowe stated that any drugs in the house belonged to him and said ‘just take me to jail’.

“£1160.75 cash was also found within the bag, along with a bank card in Joseph Lowe’s name.”

The drugs found in the bag were found to be 50.35 grams of cocaine with a street value estimated at £4,950.

Lowe’s defence solicitor Alannah Comerford said her client did not have the best upbringing and had suffered an attack by an XL Bulldog when he last lived in Liverpool.

She told the court he had moved to the north-east for romantic reasons and was trying to get his life “back on track”.

The father-of-two started a joinery business but pressures from the pandemic resulted in its failure and Lowe’s life began to “spiral”.

Ms Comerford explained that Lowe had taken possession of the bag of drugs after being told by local dealers they were being bullied by their bosses.

“The bag that was found was taken from them,” Ms Comerford said. “He took it back to the house to share its contents with the occupants.”

Sheriff Annella Cowan said: “Given the value is more than £4,000 and the whole circumstances, I would have imprisoned you for 16 months.

“But due to your early plea this will be discounted to 12 months from today’s date.”

A confiscation order for £1160.75 was also made.

 

More from Crime & Courts

The case called at Peterhead Sheriff Court.
Elgin army veteran dressed up in women's clothes after horrifying attack on wife
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
'Absent-minded' disqualified driver forgot he was banned - then crashed
The case called at Peterhead Sheriff Court.
'He's not a well man': Pub customer spared jail after attack that broke victim's…
St Fittick's Park.
ETZ proposal for Aberdeen park moving forward after campaigners lose Court of Session appeal
The case called at Peterhead Sheriff Court.
Aberdeen drink-driver banned after he smashed into traffic lights
The case called at Peterhead Sheriff Court.
Peterhead man jailed for bloody attacks on takeaway worker and police officers
The case called at Peterhead Sheriff Court.
Learner driver handed fine and points after admitting £16,000 Turriff smash
The case called at Peterhead Sheriff Court.
Abuse couple used vile racist slurs towards boy, 8, in their care - but…
The case called at Peterhead Sheriff Court.
'High risk' Inverness paedophile offered 13-year-old boy hundreds of pounds for pictures and a…
The case called at Peterhead Sheriff Court.
Pensioner warned he could face prison after unprovoked attack on female police officers