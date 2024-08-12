Man caught with sick photos of children for a second time avoids jail

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man caught with sick photos of children for a second time avoids jail

William Cowan was instead placed under supervision for three years and ordered to do unpaid work as well as being made subject to a sexual harm prevention order.

By Jenni Gee & David Love
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
A man caught with indecent images of children for a second time has been spared jail at Inverness Sheriff Court.

William Cowan had 223 vile photos on his computer when it was seized by police following a search of his home.

The images included 27 that were classed as category A – the most severe – and featured girls as young as five.

Cowan, 44, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court for sentencing having previously admitted downloading the images between August 1, 2020 and
February 2, 2022.

The court had previously heard that Cowan’s home in Muldearg Place, Fearn, was raided by police on February 2 2022 and a computer tower was seized.

Fiscal depute Emily Hood told Sheriff Gary Aitken: “After forensic examination, 223 inaccessible images were found.

“They were 27 in Category A (the most graphic involving sexual activity), 9 in category B and 187 in Category C.

Photos showed girls aged five to 15

“The images in Category A related to young females aged between 5 and 12 and the majority in Category C involved females aged between 10 and 15 posing nude in provocative poses.”

Defence advocate Bill Adam KC, for Cowan, told the court his client was “a mild-mannered and timid individual” who “had the support of this family”.

He said delays to the sentencing caused by Cowan’s reluctance to accept responsibility for his crimes during the production of presentencing reports were as a result of “fear and trepidation”.

He added: “He accepts full responsibility for those images being on his computer.”

Sheriff Gary Aitken noted that this was Cowan’s second conviction for “the same thing”, but stopped short of jailing him – placing him on a community payback order as a direct alternative to custody.

Sexual harm prevention order

Sheriff Aitken ordered that Cowan remains under social work supervision for three years, complete the Moving Forward 2 Change programme for sex offenders and carry out 225 hours of unpaid work in the community.

As well as placing Cowan on the sex offenders register for five years, he also made him subject to a sexual harm prevention order for the same period.

The order restricts Cowan’s access to the internet and prevents him from concealing his online activities or having unauthorised contact with children.

