Aberdeen firm which manages 2,600 properties acquired by city rival

The deal means Newton now manages factors for more than 11,000 properties across the north of Scotland.

By Alex Banks
Atholls owner and co-founder Alastair Walker, with Newton Property Management CEO Vincent Goldie at the handover of the business. Image: Genoa Black
Atholls owner and co-founder Alastair Walker, with Newton Property Management CEO Vincent Goldie at the handover of the business. Image: Genoa Black

An Aberdeen firm which manages 2,600 properties has been acquired by a city rival.

Newton Property Management has expanded its portfolio by acquiring the property management division of Atholls Chartered Surveyors.

Chief executive Vincent Goldie said the decision to acquire the fellow Granite City business was helped by Atholls’ “historic” management legacy.

The deal means Newton, based on Albert Street, now factors more than 11,000 properties across the north of Scotland.

High quality homes added to portfolio, says chief executive

Mr Goldie said Newton was very keen to acquire Atholls and its property portfolio after seeing its stock.

He said: “Atholls has a historic property management legacy having served the community for nearly 20 years.

“Throughout this acquisition, we have ensured procedures and processes are aligned so customers receive a consistently high standard and continuity of service.

Atholls’ home on North Silver Street. Image: Google Maps

“Everyone at Newton Property Management wishes the very best for Alastair in the future.”

The property management firm has confirmed it will continue to only use localy property manager and contractors in Aberdeen.

Plans are also underway for Newton to extend its programme which offers local community support in the upcoming months.

Atholls director ‘proud’ to play his part in business after being acquired by Newton Property Management

Atholls was founded in 2005 by Alastair Walker, Gordon Fettes and Graeme Thorn.

The firm made a “difficult decision” to step away from property management and surveying when Mr Walker made the decision to retire.

The co-founder will now have more time to pursue his other passions and Atholls said despite thinking Mr Walker may want to continue, “time catches up with us all”.

He said he is “proud” to have served as a director of Atholl for almost two decades.

Mr Walker said: “I wanted to ensure all of our customers’ properties continued to be professionally managed by an established Aberdeen-based factoring company with a dedicated local team.

“In reaching this arrangement with Newton, I believe that they will offer a high level of service to Atholls’ clients.”

Mr Walker provided property services to the Aberdeenshire area for the past 46 years.

While Atholl developments will be picked up by Newton, it will no longer accept new appointments for surveying.

