Teenager accused of endangering man’s life in serious Union Street attack

Jackson Bennett, 19, appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court accused of assault to severe injury, impairment and danger of life. 

By Ewan Cameron
A teenager has appeared in court charged with endangering a man's life in a serious Union Street attack.

Jackson Bennett, 19, appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court accused of assault to severe injury, impairment and danger of life.

He also faced a separate charge of assault.

This afternoon’s appearance comes after a 31-year-old man was taken to hospital following the early hours incident in the city centre. 

Police said the alleged assault took place on the pavement of Union Street between Bridge Street and Crown Street at around 1.10am on Sunday.

Bennett, whose address was given as Aberdeenshire, made no plea, was committed for further examination and granted bail.

 

