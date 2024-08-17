Racist nightmare neighbour fined after he tells family to ‘go back to Africa’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Racist nightmare neighbour fined after he tells family to ‘go back to Africa’

Andrew Paterson, 56, made vile racist comments to his neighbour and told him that he'd be a "dead man" he went to court over an incident.

By David McPhee
Andrew Paterson made vile racist comments to his neighbour . Image: DC Thomson.
Andrew Paterson made vile racist comments to his neighbour . Image: DC Thomson.

A man who turned up outside his neighbour’s home to shout racist abuse and make terrifying threats to end his life has been handed a “significant” fine.

Andrew Paterson appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted banging on his neighbour’s front door before warning him he was “a dead man” if he reported the 56-year-old’s vile actions to police.

The neighbour – who has since moved address – refused to open the door to Paterson because his young family was inside.

As the man watched him through his peephole, Paterson called the man “a grass” and made a slashing motion across his throat.

Paterson, who turned up to court wearing camouflage gear, then told the man to “go back to f****** Africa”.

Man believed neighbour had ‘grassed’ him to police

Fiscal depute Georgia Laird told the court that at around 12pm on January 14 last year, the man was home with his three children when he became aware of a knocking on his front door.

He looked through the peephole and saw Paterson, who he knew from around the area, standing outside the door.

The man didn’t immediately respond and soon after Paterson began puffing out his chest and shouting.

“You grassing me to the police, you shouldn’t have done that,” Paterson said, adding: “Don’t ever go to court because if you do you’re a dead man.”

“You can’t come to my country and start reporting me to the police,” Paterson said, before telling the man “go back to your own country”.

Neighbour pleads guilty

The man then saw Paterson make a slashing motion by dragging his finger across his neck.

He repeated that if the case ever made it to court that his neighbour was “a dead man”.

Paterson then told the man to “go back to f****** Africa.”

The man tried to reason with Paterson, telling him he wanted to be a peaceful neighbour.

When Paterson left from outside his door the terrified man called the police to report the incident.

In the dock, Paterson pleaded guilty to one charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner and uttering racial remarks.

Andrew Paterson admitted racially abusing his neighbour at an address in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson.

Alcohol is ‘no excuse’ for racism

Defence solicitor Lynn Bentley told the court that her client, who has previous convictions, had a nearly four-year gap in his offending between 2019 and this incident.

“He has not been in any trouble since,” she said.

“Mr Paterson explains that at the time he had a bit of a drink problem.

“He knows it was unwise to go anywhere near his neighbour’s door, knock on the door and use the language that he did – he apologises.”

Sheriff Rhona Wark described Paterson’s actions towards his former neighbour as a “thoroughly unpleasant incident”.

“This was a thoroughly unpleasant thing for you to have done to this family,” she said.

“While I accept it was done under the influence of alcohol, there’s certainly no excuse for that behaviour and no excuse for the comments you made.

“The fine I impose on you will be significant.”

Sheriff Wark fined Paterson, of Wallfield Place, Aberdeen, a total of £640.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group. 

More from Crime & Courts

Arran Avenue. Image: Google Maps.
'Shaken' victim pushed to the ground in racist attack on Peterhead street
Matthew Wood was jailed at the High Court in Edinburgh. 09-11-22 Aberdeen Sheriff Court In pic........ Matthew Wood Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Aberdeen martial arts expert jailed after raping and sexually assaulting woman
Skye
Delayed expert reports on Skye shotgun murder accused still outstanding just months before trial
Rhys Dickson. Image: Facebook
Aberdeen drugs 'donkey' caught with almost £3,000 of cocaine and heroin
Police car with blue lights going.
Aberdeen drink-driver crashed into car while nearly six times alcohol limit
Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Man who encouraged ex-girlfriend to commit suicide is ordered to stay away from her
Susan Reid admitted walking her son's XL Bully Tyson in public without a muzzle. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.
Woman who walked XL Bully in public without muzzle warned it could be destroyed
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Fonseca sprayed swastikas and an anti-semitic slogan in Nairn Picture shows; Peter Fonseca - Inverness Justice Centre. N/a. Supplied by Design Team Date; 04/07/2024
Nairn teen who sprayed 'Gas the Jews' and swastikas around town avoids custodial sentence
The High Court in Edinburgh.
Rapist jailed for repeatedly attacking sleeping Aberdeenshire woman
Yan Murray admitted assaulting his neighbour. Image: DC Thomson.
Pensioner narrowly avoids prison after he viciously attacked neighbour