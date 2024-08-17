Your bus gate fines to fund belated council talks with Aberdeen traders hit by road changes

Angry Aberdeen traders suffering under new road rules could soon take part in focus groups to tell decision-makers exactly how they have been affected.

The city’s bus gates were installed under controversial “experimental” changes a year ago, meaning the usual rounds of talks with traders and residents did not happen beforehand.

Since then, many have argued that the traffic bans on Market Street, Guild Street and Bridge Street, along with a right-turn ban at Union Terrace, have hit their takings.

Amid mounting closures and plummeting footfall, tensions escalated this summer.

Scores of traders, backed by The Press and Journal and local business groups, launched the Common Sense Compromise campaign aimed at tweaking some of the measures.

As the crusade gathered steam, with thousands signing an online petition, council top brass arranged a “roundtable” meeting with some of the leading figures involved.

Although councillors would later spark fury by voting to keep the bus gates in place, they did pledge to “look into” removing some measures.

Why is council setting up an Aberdeen bus gate focus group?

And now, Aberdeen City Council is proposing to use thousands pocketed in bus gate fines to set up a “professionally facilitated bi-annual focus group”.

This would be a place for those affected to share their own “personal experiences” and to feed back figures to those responsible for the changes.

At a major meeting on Wednesday, councillors will be asked to “agree the need for continued understanding of perceptions, insights, attitudes and experiences”.

The bus lane cash used to fund this project would be capped at £20,000.

Officers estimate would be enough to pay for two years worth of sessions.

But will plan make a difference?

The chief executive of Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce, Russell Borthwick, took part in the July roundtable as a leading force in the Common Sense Compromise campaign.

He said the success of the Aberdeen bus gate focus group will depend on the council “acting on what they hear”.

Mr Borthwick said: “The chamber welcomes recent decisions made to continue the re-imagining of Aberdeen city centre.

“But confidence remains badly hit by confusion over bus gates and the introduction in June of the LEZ. Addressing this remains at the heart of regrowing footfall.”

He added: “Roundtables are fine but it’s more important than ever that these are meaningful two way discussions with our city council listening and acting on what they hear.

“We will only achieve our ambitions for our city if the council, businesses and the people of the region work together in meaningful partnership.”

What’s the latest on city’s bus gate debate?

At a stormy meeting in July, SNP and Lib Dem council leaders pledged to “look into” removing some measures.

Studies are now being carried out on how traffic could be affected if Bridge Street restrictions were lifted and Union Terrace right-turns allowed again.

Leaders hoped they will be conducted “as soon as possible”, but they have not been prepared for this month’s major meeting.

It is understood the results may come before the council this autumn.

Meanwhile, the bus gate at The Adelphi on Union Street will be removed.

But it will just be lifted on a temporary basis, during the construction of the new Aberdeen Market.

