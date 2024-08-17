Your bus gate fines to fund belated council talks with Aberdeen traders hit by road changes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Your bus gate fines to fund belated council talks with Aberdeen traders hit by road changes

The proposal comes after a campaign to alter the system was backed by 11,000 people.

By Ben Hendry
Some of the traders who backed the bus gate campaign.
Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Angry Aberdeen traders suffering under new road rules could soon take part in focus groups to tell decision-makers exactly how they have been affected.

The city’s bus gates were installed under controversial “experimental” changes a year ago, meaning the usual rounds of talks with traders and residents did not happen beforehand.

Since then, many have argued that the traffic bans on Market Street, Guild Street and Bridge Street, along with a right-turn ban at Union Terrace, have hit their takings.

Amid mounting closures and plummeting footfall, tensions escalated this summer.

Wednesday's front page of The Press and Journal, calling for compromise on the Aberdeen bus gates. Image: DC Thomson
Image: DC Thomson

Scores of traders, backed by The Press and Journal and local business groups, launched the Common Sense Compromise campaign aimed at tweaking some of the measures.

As the crusade gathered steam, with thousands signing an online petition, council top brass arranged a “roundtable” meeting with some of the leading figures involved.

Although councillors would later spark fury by voting to keep the bus gates in place, they did pledge to “look into” removing some measures.

Mary Martin from Aberdeen Douglas Hotel at the bus gate on Bridge Street, Aberdeen.
Aberdeen Douglas Hotel director Mary Martin at one of the bus gates businesses wanted removed Image: by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

Why is council setting up an Aberdeen bus gate focus group?

And now, Aberdeen City Council is proposing to use thousands pocketed in bus gate fines to set up a “professionally facilitated bi-annual focus group”.

This would be a place for those affected to share their own “personal experiences” and to feed back figures to those responsible for the changes.

Victoria Mutch is urging her customers to sign the Common Sense Compromise petition to let councillors know their feelings on the Aberdeen bus gates. Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson
Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson

At a major meeting on Wednesday, councillors will be asked to “agree the need for continued understanding of perceptions, insights, attitudes and experiences”.

The bus lane cash used to fund this project would be capped at £20,000.

Officers estimate would be enough to pay for two years worth of sessions.

But will plan make a difference?

The chief executive of Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce, Russell Borthwick, took part in the July roundtable as a leading force in the Common Sense Compromise campaign.

He said the success of the Aberdeen bus gate focus group will depend on the council “acting on what they hear”.

Emily McDonald, Adrian Warson, Craig Walker, Dominique Dawson, Mary Martin, Robert Keane, Victoria Mutch, John Michie, Rosemary Michie and Russell Borthwick.
Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

Mr Borthwick said: “The chamber welcomes recent decisions made to continue the re-imagining of Aberdeen city centre.

“But confidence remains badly hit by confusion over bus gates and the introduction in June of the LEZ. Addressing this remains at the heart of regrowing footfall.”

The low emission zone at the Denburn in Aberdeen. Image: Lauren Taylor/DC Thomson

He added: “Roundtables are fine but it’s more important than ever that these are meaningful two way discussions with our city council listening and acting on what they hear.

“We will only achieve our ambitions for our city if the council, businesses and the people of the region work together in meaningful partnership.”

What do you think of the focus group idea? Let us know in our comments section below

What’s the latest on city’s bus gate debate?

At a stormy meeting in July, SNP and Lib Dem council leaders pledged to “look into” removing some measures. 

Studies are now being carried out on how traffic could be affected if Bridge Street restrictions were lifted and Union Terrace right-turns allowed again.

As well as the bus gates, the Aberdeen Etro was used to ban right turns out of Union Terrace onto Rosemount Viaduct. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Leaders hoped they will be conducted “as soon as possible”, but they have not been prepared for this month’s major meeting.

It is understood the results may come before the council this autumn.

Meanwhile, the bus gate at The Adelphi on Union Street will be removed.

But it will just be lifted on a temporary basis, during the construction of the new Aberdeen Market.

Cash-strapped council could put future Aberdeen Beach masterplan work ‘on hold’

Aberdeen’s Beach Leisure Centre to be demolished by spring 2025 as ‘costly’ replacement put on hold

Exclusive: Council forcing sale of private land to upgrade notorious Sheilhill junction at Bridge of Don

Exclusive: Housing boss won’t rule out Aberdeen-wide rent increase to pay for £130m Torry Raac home replacement scheme

Conversation