Dangerous drink-driver ignored passengers’ pleas to slow down before crashing into tree

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Dangerous drink-driver ignored passengers’ pleas to slow down before crashing into tree

Matthew Hogg, from Aberdeen, boasted "I know what I'm doing" in the moments leading up to the head-on smash.

By Jenni Gee
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson

A dangerous drink-driver ignored pleas to slow down before crashing into a tree.

Matthew Hogg – who boasted “I know what I’m doing” as he skidded and swerved on roads around Lossiemouth – lost control of the car and crashed head-on, causing three of the occupants serious injury.

When police arrived he told them he wasn’t the driver – a lie that fell apart when all his passengers identified him as being behind the wheel.

Hogg, 21, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit causing serious injury by dangerous driving, as well as drink-driving and driving without insurance.

Fiscal depute Susan Love told the court that on February 12 of 2022 Hogg offered to take a group of teenagers for a “spin in his car” and came to pick them up.

She said: “The accused proceeded to drive around the Lossiemouth area.

“The accused drove in a dangerous manner on various roads in and around Lossiemouth, travelling at 60mph in a built-up area, contravening a red traffic signal and attempting to cause the rear of the vehicle to skid at corners.”

‘I know what I’m doing’

The court heard that Hogg was asked to slow down on “numerous occasions” and refused to let one of the passengers out of the car when they asked, stating: “I know what I’m doing.”

But as he drove along the unclassified road between Pitairlie Farm Cottages and Pitgavenny Cottages at high speed, Hogg lost control of the vehicle and collided head-on with a tree.

Emergency services were called but when they arrived all the occupants were outside of the “extensively damaged” car.

Hogg denied he had been behind the wheel, claiming the actual driver had “made off” from the scene, but was identified by his passengers.

He failed a roadside breath alcohol test and further testing revealed his level to be 31 microgrammes per 100 millilitres of breath – the legal limit being 22 microgrammes.

He was later cautioned and charged.

Sheriff calls driving ‘shocking’

One passenger suffered a fractured wrist and seat belt injuries and needed a cast for three weeks, another needed a sling for six weeks for a broken clavicle and was left with a “large bony lump” when it healed.

Another passenger suffered soft tissue damage to his arm while a fourth was transferred to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary suffering from a lung contusion and haematoma in the abdominal wall. He now has a permanent scar as a result of the medical intervention.

Solicitor David Patterson, for Hogg, reserved his comments in mitigation for the sentencing hearing, which was adjourned for the production of reports.

Sheriff Eilidh MacDonald told Hogg, of John Street, Aberdeen: “We are very lucky that we are not dealing with fatalities today – yours or other people in the car.”

She called his driving “shocking” and banned him from the roads with immediate effect – although she warned him that she planned to make this for a “significant period” when the case next calls.

More from Crime & Courts

Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Unpaid work for dissatisfied man who threatened to slash drug dealer
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson
Accused danger driver claims he swapped seats with passenger seconds after horror crash
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson
Farmer hit Highland bridge with combine harvester and caused £60,000 of damage
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson
Brutal Aberdeen rapist hit with 14-year extended sentence
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson
Aberdeen stripper who sexually assaulted hen party guests loses conviction appeal
Aberdeen Sheriff Court where men will appear after drugs discovered at Aberdeenshire farm
Man jailed for delivering drugs for organised crime gang that threatened mum
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson
Danger-driving trial shown Snapchat footage allegedly taken moments before horror A90 crash
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Driver flipped car into field after getting distracted by dog
Dundee court
Woman tells trial how she fled from Dundee to Aberdeen to escape prostitution
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Men in court in Aberdeen after motorbikes found on farm