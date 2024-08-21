Aberdeenshire Cup preview: Inverurie Locos begin defence at Formartine United, Banks o’ Dee and Keith meet again and Hermes hope to shock Turriff

Inverurie Locos defender Mark Souter has warned the Aberdeenshire clubs his side will not give up the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup without a fight.

Souter scored the winning spot-kick in last season’s shootout victory over Buckie Thistle to bring the cup to Harlaw Park for the first time and is determined to retain the trophy.

The road back to the final begins at North Lodge Park against Formartine United in tonight’s first round tie.

Souter said: “We’ve had to hand the cup back earlier due to the fixtures being changed and the competition being staged at the start of the season.

“That was disappointing as we’d hoped to have it at Harlaw Park for a while.

“But it’s only made us more determined to win the cup again so we can keep it at the club for longer this season.”

Souter believes the momentum gained from beating league champions Buckie in the final at Kynoch Park has helped fuel his side’s impressive start to the new campaign.

He said: “Considering the start we made last season it was fantastic to finish it by winning the cup.

“It was a massive win for us and one which we’ve tried to carry forward into this season.

“We’re off to a great start in the league.

“If you had offered us 10 points out of 15 in pre-season we would have delighted with that and now it’s all about trying to keep that momentum going.”

Injury-hit United hoping for change of fortunes

While Locos have made a strong start in the league it has been a difficult opening for their opponents Formartine.

United boss Stuart Anderson does not have his problems to seek as several players will be absent due to injury but he hopes a change of focus to the cup can bring a change of fortune for his side.

Anderson said: “We’ve been very unlucky with injuries and it has been a difficult start for us.

“With the exception of the Rothes game we’ve not had fewer than five players missing in our matches this season.

“We’re without Kieran Adams, Scott Adams, Aaron Norris, Lewis Wilson, Stuart Smith and Tyler Mykyta for this game so we’ll look to bring in some of the under-18 lads to bolster the matchday squad.

“We’re looking to bounce back in what will be a tough game as Locos have started well.

“We know they are a good side but we’ll be positive and hopefully we can get a result.”

Dee and Maroons meet for the second time this season

Banks o’ Dee and Keith meet again for the second time this month when they go head-to-head at Spain Park.

Dee scored in the 88th and 93rd minute to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat in a 2-1 win at Kynoch Park two weeks ago and co-manager Paul Lawson expects the Maroons to be fired up for their trip to Aberdeen.

He said: “Keith probably feel hard done by after conceding two late goals to us a couple of weeks ago but we missed two penalties and over the piece I felt we deserved to win the game.

“Having said that, nobody likes to lose a game like that and I’m sure they will be coming here looking to exact some revenge if they can.”

Maroons boss Craig Ewen will be without Jake Stewart, Ryan Robertson, Murray Addison and Michael Taylor for the game and knows his side will have to be at their best to progress.

He said: “We’ve got a bigger squad with more depth but it’s being tested already this season.

“It will be a difficult game. Banks o’ Dee are one of the favourites for the league and with good reason as they are a very strong side.

“We have to be realistic that facing them at Spain Park is a tough game for any side.”

Junior club looking to shock Turriff

In tonight’s other first round tie junior side Hermes host Turriff United at Lochside Park.

Hermes edged Turriff 3-2 in the first round last year and manager Steven Watson hopes his side can rise to the occasion again.

He said: “We proved last year we can compete against clubs in this competition and I’d like to think Hermes at home is a tough game for any side.

“We’ve made a good start to our season with five wins and one draw so we’re in a good place at the minute.

“But we’re under no illusions about the task we face. Turriff are a very good side and a playing well.

“They play 3-5-2 and they have quality throughout their side. It’s a big test for us but one we’re looking forward to.”