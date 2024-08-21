Aberdeenshire Cup preview: Inverurie Locos begin defence at Formartine United, Banks o’ Dee and Keith meet again and Hermes hope to shock Turriff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Aberdeenshire Cup preview: Inverurie Locos begin defence at Formartine United, Banks o’ Dee and Keith meet again and Hermes hope to shock Turriff

Locos vice-captain Mark Souter in no mood to relinquish his grip of the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup.

By Paul Third
Pictures by JASON HEDGES CR0047972 - Callum Law 23rd April 2024 Pictures from the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup final between Buckie Thistle and Inverurie Locos. Mark Souter, left, of Inverurie and Buckie's Max Barry battle for the ball. Full time Time Inverurie win on penalties Pictures by JASON HEDGES
Inverurie Locos defender Mark Souter in action in last season's Aberdeenshire Cup final. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Inverurie Locos defender Mark Souter has warned the Aberdeenshire clubs his side will not give up the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup without a fight.

Souter scored the winning spot-kick in last season’s shootout victory over Buckie Thistle to bring the cup to Harlaw Park for the first time and is determined to retain the trophy.

The road back to the final begins at North Lodge Park against Formartine United in tonight’s first round tie.

Souter said: “We’ve had to hand the cup back earlier due to the fixtures being changed and the competition being staged at the start of the season.

“That was disappointing as we’d hoped to have it at Harlaw Park for a while.

“But it’s only made us more determined to win the cup again so we can keep it at the club for longer this season.”

Souter believes the momentum gained from beating league champions Buckie in the final at Kynoch Park has helped fuel his side’s impressive start to the new campaign.

He said: “Considering the start we made last season it was fantastic to finish it by winning the cup.

“It was a massive win for us and one which we’ve tried to carry forward into this season.

“We’re off to a great start in the league.

“If you had offered us 10 points out of 15 in pre-season we would have delighted with that and now it’s all about trying to keep that momentum going.”

Injury-hit United hoping for change of fortunes

Formartine United manager Stuart Anderson. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

While Locos have made a strong start in the league it has been a difficult opening for their opponents Formartine.

United boss Stuart Anderson does not have his problems to seek as several players will be absent due to injury but he hopes a change of focus to the cup can bring a change of fortune for his side.

Anderson said: “We’ve been very unlucky with injuries and it has been a difficult start for us.

“With the exception of the Rothes game we’ve not had fewer than five players missing in our matches this season.

“We’re without Kieran Adams, Scott Adams, Aaron Norris, Lewis Wilson, Stuart Smith and Tyler Mykyta for this game so we’ll look to bring in some of the under-18 lads to bolster the matchday squad.

“We’re looking to bounce back in what will be a tough game as Locos have started well.

“We know they are a good side but we’ll be positive and hopefully we can get a result.”

Dee and Maroons meet for the second time this season

Banks O'Dee co-manager Paul Lawson
Banks O’Dee co-manager Paul Lawson. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Banks o’ Dee and Keith meet again for the second time this month when they go head-to-head at Spain Park.

Dee scored in the 88th and 93rd minute to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat in a 2-1 win at Kynoch Park two weeks ago and co-manager Paul Lawson expects the Maroons to be fired up for their trip to Aberdeen.

He said: “Keith probably feel hard done by after conceding two late goals to us a couple of weeks ago but we missed two penalties and over the piece I felt we deserved to win the game.

“Having said that, nobody likes to lose a game like that and I’m sure they will be coming here looking to exact some revenge if they can.”

Maroons boss Craig Ewen will be without Jake Stewart, Ryan Robertson, Murray Addison and Michael Taylor for the game and knows his side will have to be at their best to progress.

He said: “We’ve got a bigger squad with more depth but it’s being tested already this season.

“It will be a difficult game. Banks o’ Dee are one of the favourites for the league and with good reason as they are a very strong side.

“We have to be realistic that facing them at Spain Park is a tough game for any side.”

Junior club looking to shock Turriff

In tonight’s other first round tie junior side Hermes host Turriff United at Lochside Park.

Hermes edged Turriff 3-2 in the first round last year and manager Steven Watson hopes his side can rise to the occasion again.

He said: “We proved last year we can compete against clubs in this competition and I’d like to think Hermes at home is a tough game for any side.

“We’ve made a good start to our season with five wins and one draw so we’re in a good place at the minute.

“But we’re under no illusions about the task we face. Turriff are a very good side and a playing well.

“They play 3-5-2 and they have quality throughout their side. It’s a big test for us but one we’re looking forward to.”

More from Highland League

Strathspey's James McShane under pressure from Deveronvale's Oleg Dlugosz. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
North of Scotland Cup preview: Strathspey Thistle captain James McShane's optimism as Forres and…
Nairn County's Fraser Dingwall. Image: Jasperimage
Caley Thistle and Ross County knocked out of North of Scotland Cup
Alfie Stewart celebrates his free-kick opener for Aberdeen over Deveronvale. Image: Jasperimage.
Who stood out as Aberdeen's youngsters beat Deveronvale in Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup?
To go with story by Ryan Cryle. Pictures of players from Aberdeen Futsal Academy Picture shows; Pictures of players from Aberdeen Futsal Academy. N/a. Supplied by Aberdeen Futsal Academy Date; Unknown
Aberdeen Futsal Academy get ready for Champions League bow less than two years after…
Deveronvale v Strathspey Thistle is our Highland League Weekly game of the weekend.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly game of the weekend - Deveronvale v Strathspey Thistle
Nairn County boss Ross Tokely
North of Scotland/Aberdeenshire Cup: Nairn County v Caley Thistle, Brora Rangers meet Ross County…
Highland League Weekly for August 19 is led on highlights of Deveronvale v Strathspey Thistle.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly - Deveronvale v Strathspey Thistle; Banks o' Dee v Lossiemouth…
Deveronvale celebrate their winning goal against Strathspey Thistle. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Highland League round-up: Reaction to EVERY game as Deveronvale deny new Strathspey boss Ryan…
Two-goal Rothes forward Ross Logan keeps control. Image: Jasperimage
Rothes boss Richard Hastings thrilled by stirring comeback win at Nairn
Deveronvale striker Ben Hermiston, left. Image: Deveronvale.
Highland League: Australian striker - who is the grandson of Aberdeen legend - looks…

Conversation