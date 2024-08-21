Undercover operation in Inverness snares County Lines cocaine dealer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Undercover operation in Inverness snares County Lines cocaine dealer

Ioan Chis is now facing deportation after he admitted dealing drugs in Inverness totalling more than £12,000.

By David Love
Ioan Chis was dealing drugs for an organised crime gang.
A Romanian illegal immigrant was recruited by a serious organised crime gang to sell thousands of pounds of cocaine in the Highlands.

Ioan Chis is now facing deportation after he admitted dealing drugs in Inverness totalling over £12,000 between July 31 2023 and September 5 2023.

The 23-year-old was caught in a sting operation by police who had managed to obtain the telephone number for the County Lines operation.

Inverness County Lines used Whatsapp

Fiscal depute Emily Hood told Inverness Sheriff Court that phone lines are used to coordinate sales of drugs in different areas of the country.

Orders are placed on what is referred to as a “Tommy” line via Whatsapp and then the runner – in this case Chis – gets the delivery details via another phone.

“The person running the Tommy line then texts the customer the vehicle registration number driven by the runner and sends a pin drop map directing the customer where to go,” Ms Hood told Sheriff Gary Aitken.

Undercover operation into County Lines in Inverness

She added that undercover police officers posed as customers seeking to buy a gram of cocaine for £80.

The court was told that on August 29 and August 31, two officers separately arranged to meet Chis in Douglas Row and Strothers Lane in Inverness and they handed over the money.

Police then attended at an address in Clachnaharry Road on September 5 and Chis was traced to his room but no drugs were found.

But telephone analysis showed that Chis’s phone number had 3,180 communications with the other phone.

‘Messages indicate involvement’

Ms Hood went on: “These messages represent 154 deals. Accordingly at £80 per deal, this is £12,320 worth of cocaine.

“The messages indicate that Chis’s involvement as a runner started on August 14 until the day of enforcement action.”

Defence solicitor David Patterson said his client had no previous convictions and a background report would be required.

Sheriff Aitken deferred sentence until September 30 for a background report and Chis was again remanded.

