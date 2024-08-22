Boy, 3, answers door to police as drugged-up woman found unconscious inside

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Boy, 3, answers door to police as drugged-up woman found unconscious inside

Police officers were shocked at the squalid and dangerous conditions when they found Stephanie Munro slumped in a bedroom.

By Danny McKay
Stephanie Munro was jailed. Image: Facebook
Stephanie Munro was jailed. Image: Facebook

A three-year-old child answered the door to police officers who then found the woman who was supposed to be looking after him unconscious surrounded by drugs and razorblades.

Police officers were shocked at the squalid and dangerous conditions when they entered the property in the north-east.

Floors were covered in dog urine and broken glass and various razorblades were seen in easy reach of the toddler, who had a heavily soiled nappy.

Stephanie Munro, 33, was found slumped over and unconscious in the bedroom, a wrap of white powder and a pipe on the table next to her.

Fiscal depute Emma Petersen told Aberdeen Sheriff Court police, responding to a call, attended the address during the afternoon of July 28 2022.

They knocked on the door and it was answered by a three-year-old child.

Concerned for Munro’s welfare, the police went inside, shouting to identify themselves as they did.

Ms Petersen said: “They traced the accused in her bedroom unconscious and slumped over on her bed.

“A wrap containing white powder and a pipe were on open display on the bedside unit right next to the accused.

“Due to her presentation, an ambulance was contacted.”

Throughout the address, officers observed dog urine on the floor as well as broken glass on the kitchen floor.

Several razorblades were strewn across the bedroom which would have been within “easy reach” of the toddler.

Police officers contacted social work in relation to the child and, on hearing this, Munro became “irate and aggressive”.

‘You have had many chances’

Ms Petersen told the court: “She started flailing her arms and legs and struck the child on the head, causing him to bang his head against a wall.”

Munro, who is also known as Forman, was taken into custody where it was noted her “level of alertness” reduced and she started to “sporadically fall unconscious”.

Due to this, she was taken to hospital where doctors formed the view she was under the influence as her pupils were “pinpricks”.

Munro, now of Martin Brae, Inverurie, pled guilty to a charge of wilfully exposing a child in her care to the risk and danger of injury.

She was previously handed unpaid work and a supervision order in relation to the offence, but appeared back in the dock after failing to comply with that order.

Sheriff Lesley Johnston warned: “I think Ms Munro has been given every opportunity in relation to her community payback order.

‘What’s narrated is at the most serious end of the scale’

“The report I have before me is not a good one.”

She revoked the order, which had been imposed as a direct alternative to custody.

Defence agent John Hardie said his client was struggling with a drug problem at the time.

He explained she had also been in an abusive relationship which had hampered her ability to comply with the community payback order.

Sheriff Johnston told Munro: “You were made the subject of a community payback order over a year ago as a direct alternative to custody.

“You admitted being in breach of that order on May 20.

“I consider that you have had many chances with both social work and also the court to comply with the order.

“What’s narrated is at the most serious end of the scale.

“Your actions had not only the potential to cause harm, but did cause harm.

“I see no alternative today but to impose a custodial sentence.”

She ordered Munro to be jailed for nine months.

