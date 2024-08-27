Security guard avoids jail after he was caught selling £21,000 of stolen items on eBay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Security guard avoids jail after he was caught selling £21,000 of stolen items on eBay

Yassine Mbarki, 50, was fired from his job and lost his security guard licence after he was caught selling stolen goods online.

By David McPhee
Security guard Yassine Mbarki admitted stealing more than £21,000 worth of equipment from his employer. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook.
A light-fingered security guard caught selling more than £21,000 of stolen items on eBay has avoided a prison sentence.

Yassine Mbarki, 50, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted stealing and listing thousands of pounds worth of equipment for sale that he had taken from his employer EIS Waste Services.

Mbarki – who carried out the scam for almost a year and a half – used his eBay account to sell computer software, machinery and offshore electrical equipment.

The total sum of the items he had listed for sale online was £21,599.

Mbarki had scores of eBay listings

Fiscal depute Georgia Laird told the court that on January 29 this year a witness employed by EIS Waste Services, based at the Waste Recycling Centre on Wellington Road in Nigg, received a call from a regular customer.

It was established that the customer had purchased a disk-type hard drive, which he found already had his personal information stored on the device.

Inquiries were carried out and it was discovered that the item had been sold by Mbarki through his eBay account – which was found to have 170 live listings.

These included computer hard drives, lithium batteries and other specialist offshore equipment.

Many of the items Mbarki had listed for sale were things not easily accessible to the public, the court was told.

The live listings on eBay were estimated to have a total value of £12,829.

The police were contacted and they seized relevant documentation relating to the incident.

A search warrant was then executed at Mbarki’s home, where officers seized 294 items.

The total value of these items was not able to be established, but the total value of items Mbarki had sold and had listed for sale was £21,599.

A further 20 items were later discovered that Mbarki had not yet listed for sale.

In the dock, Mbarki, of Jute Street, Aberdeen, admitted one charge of theft of mechanical and electrical goods between August 1 2022 and January 30 2024.

‘Embarrassed and ashamed’

Referring to the total value attributed to the listed items, defence solicitor Stuart Beveridge said “just because something is listed on eBay doesn’t mean it will sell”.

He added that many of the items sold by Mbarki were returned after being purchased.

“Mr Mbarki was a security guard at the company and he found these items left in bins outside – he thought they could be taken,” Mr Beveridge said.

“He accepts that he did not have permission and he knows that he should not have been selling them.

“Mr Mbarki is embarrassed and ashamed to find himself here and he does appreciate this is a serious matter given the value of the items.”

The solicitor added that Mbarki had lost his job and his security guard licence as a result of his underhanded behaviour.

“He will most likely struggle to obtain work after this,” Mr Beveridge added.

As an alternative to a prison sentence, Sheriff David Nicolson made Mbarki subject to a community payback order and ordered him to carry out 75 hours of unpaid work over nine months.

