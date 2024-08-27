Willie Miller: Aberdeen fans buying into Jimmy Thelin era with impressive crowds to go with impressive performances and results

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin has brought the excitement back to supporters by winning games with flair, style and attacking intent.

There’s a real buzz around the Red Army which is growing with every win under manager Thelin.

The Swede has delivered eight wins from eight in all competitions this season, which is a hugely impressive start to his Pittodrie career.

What is refreshing is Thelin has achieved that winning start with a style of play where he wants his team to be on the front foot.

He wants Aberdeen to push forward on the pitch rather than backwards or sideways.

There is also a quick transition as Thelin wants his team to use the ball quickly from the back and get forward early to create opportunities.

Aberdeen supporters are really enjoying it and buying into the new Thelin era.

The crowd for the 2-0 win against Kilmarnock at Pittodrie was more than 16,000, which is really impressive.

The work done on and off the field is certainly paying dividends.

And the fans and players have forged a strong bond.

Strong transfer window for Thelin

Under Thelin’s guidance, Aberdeen are playing attacking football, scoring goals and are also looking strong at the back.

With that front-foot style, the full-backs are asked to provide width and are doing it extremely well, with Jack MacKenzie and Nicky Devlin extremely impressive.

Thelin has also been successful in the transfer window having secured a number of strong signings.

Additionally, players who were out on loan last season such as Pape Gueye and Vicente Besuijen have come back and grabbed their chance to impress.

When you add all that to the quality which was already at Pittodrie last season, such as Graeme Shinnie and Jamie McGrath, it is exciting times for Aberdeen.

The only negative is star striker Bojan Miovski leaving the club during the window.

However. Aberdeen still raced to their impressive winning start to the season without goalscoring talisman Miovski, who transferred to Girona.

Miovski only started one game for the Dons this season, the 2-1 win at St Johnstone, before moving to the Spanish La Liga.

Thelin’s summer signings have strengthened the Dons and I’m sure they are still in the hunt for further additions either this window or in January.

Aberdeen have some cash in the bank following the sale of Miovski, which should allow the manager the freedom to strengthen further.

Loan striker Kevin Nisbet a proven scorer

Thelin and the club recently convinced Kevin Nisbet to come to Aberdeen on a season-long loan from Championship club Millwall.

Scotland international striker Nisbet, who came off the bench for his debut against Kilmarnock, is a proven scorer in Scottish football.

Securing Nisbet was required, even though Aberdeen have Ester Sokler, Peter Ambrose and Gueye – who scored two against Kilmarnock.

The attack still needed to be bolstered following Miovski’s exit.

Nisbet had an impressive scoring record during his time at Hibs and has also secured 11 Scotland caps.

Loan moves have to be looked upon as positive, and you never know, sometimes they can turn into permanent deals.

The one for Nisbet may be difficult to make permanent if he impresses possibly due to the potential level of finance involved.

However, to get Nisbet to Pittodrie for a season-long loan is a very positive move.

If he can get close to rekindling the form he had at Hibs, it will be a really good loan move for Aberdeen.

I think securing Nisbet is a move which will excite Aberdeen supporters.

When you look at Nisbet’s record in Scottish football, he scores goals.

The signs are so positive for Aberdeen as they are riding high in second spot in the Premiership behind only Celtic on goal difference.

Thelin’s Reds are also in the Premier Sports Cup quarter-final, where they will face League Two Spartans at Pittodrie.

Aberdeen have already beaten two teams that finished in the Premiership top six last season, Kilmarnock and St Mirren.

It is all smiles around Pittodrie at the moment and long may it continue.