Bloodhound-like cops catch drug-driver after smelling cannabis as he drove by

A drug-driver was caught after police officers with a bloodhound-like sense of smell caught the whiff of cannabis from their moving vehicle.

Police were on mobile patrol on Evan Street in Stonehaven when the odour of the Class B caught their attention.

Believing the pong was coming from another vehicle, they followed and stopped it, finding Mark Gibb as the driver.

A drug test then proved their noses had been correct as the 45-year-old returned a positive result for cannabis.

Fiscal depute Stephanie Cardow told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened during the evening of September 16 last year.

She said: “Police were on mobile patrol when they observed a vehicle being driven on Evan Street with a male driver the sole occupant.

“At this time, there was a strong smell of cannabis detected from the vehicle.

“The car was stopped on King’s Road and the accused was identified as the driver.”

Legal limit is ‘arbitrarily low’

A roadside test then returned a positive result for cannabis and Gibb was arrested.

Gibb, of Castle Street, Johnshaven, pled guilty to driving with 9.8 microgrammes of a cannabis metabolite per litre of blood.

The legal limit is 2 microgrammes.

Defence agent Kevin Longino described his client as a “social user of cannabis”.

The lawyer highlighted that legal limit was “arbitrarily low” and pointed out that there was no drug-driving equivalent of the drink-drivers rehabilitation programme.

Sheriff Rhona Wark disqualified Gibb from driving for 12 months and fined him £210.

