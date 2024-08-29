Domestic abuser who proposed to girlfriend while still living with wife warned he could face jail

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Domestic abuser who proposed to girlfriend while still living with wife warned he could face jail

George Harper was splitting his time between the two women when he abused and assaulted his new partner in Inverness.

By Jenni Gee
The case called at the sheriff court in Inverness.
The case called at the sheriff court in Inverness.

A domestic abuser who proposed to his partner while still living with his wife in Wick has been warned he could face jail over the abuse and assault of one of the women.

George Harper asked his new girlfriend to marry him just two weeks after they first met – and despite him still sharing a home with his spouse.

But while splitting his time between the two women, Harper abused and assaulted his supposed fiancee in Inverness – leaving her in need of hospital treatment.

Harper, 42, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit charges of threatening or abusive behaviour and assault relating to incidents in April and May of 2o22.

Fiscal depute Pauline Gair told the court that Harper met his victim in June 2021.

Abuser split time ‘between two women’

She said: “He proposed within two weeks, despite having a wife with whom he still lived in Wick – he spent his time between the two women.”

The court heard that on April 29 2022 Harper came to Inverness to spend time with the complainer and a neighbour saw him shouting and swearing and making threats in the garden.

Then on April 30 the pair were socialising with others at the woman’s flat when Harper “took exception to what he saw as a flirtation between the complainer and another male who was present.”

“He struck her on the head causing her to, as she put it, ‘fly across the room’ and fall to the ground,” Mrs Gair told Sheriff Eilidh MacDonald.

In the early hours of May 1 a downstairs neighbour was woken by the sound of furniture being thrown about with the couple “shouting and screaming”.

The witness said the behaviour had been escalating and said she heard the woman “screaming for help”.

A history of violence

During this incident, Harper said he didn’t love the woman and “told her to kill herself”.

The woman waited for Harper to be sleeping before seeking help from the neighbour. She was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Harper’s solicitor Graham Mann conceded that his client had previous convictions for “offences of violence” but told the court that “there was no history with this particular complainer of anything untoward”.

He said: “They had a relationship for many months before this.”

Sheriff MacDonald deferred sentencing of Harper, of Bremners Walk, Wick, for reports but warned him: “That doesn’t mean I not going to send you to jail for this Mr Harper – because I might very well do that.”

The case will call again next month.

