Academy Street: Highland Council to appeal legal ruling on controversial traffic plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Academy Street: Highland Council to appeal legal ruling on controversial traffic plans

The Eastgate Centre took legal action against the proposals - and won. But what happens now?

By John Ross
The council wants to reduce traffic in the city centre
The council wants to reduce traffic in the city centre

Highland Council has confirmed it is to appeal a judge’s ruling against its controversial traffic plans for Academy Street.

The owners of the Eastgate Centre raised an action in the Court of Session earlier this year.

They sought a judicial review of the council’s decisions taken on the issue on August 28 and September 14.

Earlier this month Lord Sandison ruled in their favour, saying there had been an unlawful consultation.

What did the council say?

Today a council spokeswoman said: “The Highland Council is lodging an appeal against the judgement in relation to the Judicial Review that was raised challenging the council’s intention to promote changes to traffic arrangements in Academy Street.”

The authority is due to discuss the issue at a meeting of the full council in September and decide a way ahead.

An impression of what the Academy Street plans would look like.
Through traffic would be banned in Academy Street under the plans. Image: Highland Council

The council wants to reduce traffic in the city centre and make it more attractive for walkers, cyclists and wheelchair users.

Plans include stopping through traffic in Academy Street and adding bus lane sections between the junctions of Union Street and Queensgate.

Who made the challenge and why?

The legal challenge was made by Cains Trustees (Jersey) Limited and Cains Fiduciaries (Jersey) Limited, based in St Helier, as trustees for the Eastgate Unit Trust.

They claimed the council failed to carry out a fair and proper consultation, or to take account of the plan’s impact on city centre businesses.

Lawyers for the trust said the proposal contained in the consultation exercise did not contain details of the scheme later adopted by the council.

A meeting of the council’s Inverness city committee on August 28 2023 approved the plans by 12 votes to 10.

This was later backed by 35-33 votes at a full council meeting on September 14.

The scheme aims to shift the focus in Academy Street from driving to walking, cycling and wheeling

In April, an economic study showed the value-for-money of the scheme is “poor”.

But it found there would be a wider economic impact, generating between £1.5m-£4m from increased footfall.

Another report on potential traffic impacts showed the changes would cut the number of cars on Academy Street.

However, other areas would come under more pressure from displaced traffic.

Disappointment at council appeal move

Last week a number of city centre businesses complained they had not been properly consulted on the issue.

A meeting organised by Inverness BID was also told the council’s brief for the  independent review was “fundamentally flawed.”

A spokesperson for the BID board said of the appeal: “We are disappointed that Highland Council have opted not to accept the recent Judicial Review ruling.

“We had hoped that the present juncture could have marked a turning point.

“Efforts may have been better directed at bringing stakeholders and businesses back around the table rather than potentially wasting more public funds on a proposal which  has been independently assessed as offering ‘poor value for money’.”

For more Inverness news and updates visit our dedicated page and join our local Facebook group.

More from Inverness

The new facility should be open by 2026. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson
New Inverness prison in 2026 is 'realistic and deliverable'
The exterior of KFC Inverness and a poster saying that the restaurant is closed.
Inverness KFC reopens after health inspection triggers sudden closure
The former Elmgrove nursing home in Inverness. Image: Wee Buttons Childcare/Roddie Reid/DC Thomson
Inverness planning: New nursery hopes to address childcare shortage, Fort George repairs and HMO…
Innoflate Inverness new designs.
Innoflate Inverness teases new park designs ahead of opening later this year
Lee Dyce died at HMP Inverness last week.
Inverness armed siege man dies in custody days before sentencing
Three hotels are planned for the centre of Inverness
Analysis: Inverness has more tourists, but do we still need more hotels?
A driverless vehicle has been damaged at Inverness Campus.
Inverness driverless bus damaged days before launch
2
Murdo Macdonald is dissatisfied with the response he has received from NHS Highland. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Widower's fury after NHS Highland apology lays bare the 'horror' of Raigmore Hospital
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a farming mishap and a teen torturer
The exterior of a terminal building at Inverness Airport.
Passengers warned of security delays at Inverness Airport due to 'technical issue'

Conversation