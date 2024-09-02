Highland man who caused fatal drink-driving crash caught over the limit for third time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highland man who caused fatal drink-driving crash caught over the limit for third time

Alexander MacDonald-Haig was jailed in 2004 for killing a teenager in an A82 crash and "never really got over" his involvement.

By Jenni Gee
Alexander MacDonald-Haig admitted drink-driving at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
A man who killed a teenager in a drink-driving crash two decades ago has been caught over the limit on the same road for the third time.

Alexander MacDonald-Haig was more than double the legal limit when he crashed his car last month on the A82.

The 41-year-old left the scene before police officers arrived but was later traced and breathalysed, Inverness Sheriff Court was told.

MacDonald-Haig’s solicitor told the court his client had been jailed for three years in 2004 for killing a teenager in a crash and that he “never really got over” his involvement.

MacDonald-Haig was 21 when he crashed his Land Rover while three-times the limit on the A82 Inverness to Drumnadrochit road, resulting in the death of his 18-year-old “best friend” Ruraidh Potts.

Last month’s incident – which took place near Drumnadrochit – is not the first time that MacDonald-Haig has been caught drink-driving on the same road following the fatal accident. 

In 2016 he was banned for five years, fined £2,000 and given 300 hours unpaid work after being caught more than twice the legal limit – and without a licence – on the A82 Loch Ness-side road.

Drink-driver’s A82 crash

Narrating the events of the latest incident, fiscal depute David Morton told the court it was around noon when MacDonald-Haig’s vehicle was involved in a crash on the A82.

He said: “Police were called to deal with that road traffic collision. Mr MacDonald-Haig was no longer at the scene. He was traced by police a short time later nearby and confirmed that he had been the driver.”

He was taken to the police station and at around 4pm provided a breath alcohol reading of 55 microgrammes per 100 millilitres – more than double the legal limit of 22 microgrammes.

Solicitor David Patterson told Sheriff Gary Aitken that MacDonald-Haig had committed his first offence at 21 – which had resulted in a custodial sentence.

‘He has never recovered from what he has done’

Referencing the fatal crash that sparked that sentence, Mr Patterson said: “He has never really recovered from what he has done.”

He added: “What is clear, with the ongoing issues that he has, is that he isn’t a man who should be in a car.”

Mr Patterson said MacDonald-Haig is currently applying himself to rehab and asked Sheriff Aitken to consider his suitability for a drug treatment and testing order (DTTO).

Sheriff Aitken agreed and deferred sentencing for the preparation of a DTTO assessment.

He told MacDonald-Haig: “The one thing that is sure and certain is that you will not be driving legally for a very long time.

“Your problems – some of them of your own making – need to be addressed.”

The case will call again next month.

