Highland man who caused fatal drink-driving crash caught over the limit for third time

A man who killed a teenager in a drink-driving crash two decades ago has been caught over the limit on the same road for the third time.

Alexander MacDonald-Haig was more than double the legal limit when he crashed his car last month on the A82.

The 41-year-old left the scene before police officers arrived but was later traced and breathalysed, Inverness Sheriff Court was told.

MacDonald-Haig’s solicitor told the court his client had been jailed for three years in 2004 for killing a teenager in a crash and that he “never really got over” his involvement.

MacDonald-Haig was 21 when he crashed his Land Rover while three-times the limit on the A82 Inverness to Drumnadrochit road, resulting in the death of his 18-year-old “best friend” Ruraidh Potts.

Last month’s incident – which took place near Drumnadrochit – is not the first time that MacDonald-Haig has been caught drink-driving on the same road following the fatal accident.

In 2016 he was banned for five years, fined £2,000 and given 300 hours unpaid work after being caught more than twice the legal limit – and without a licence – on the A82 Loch Ness-side road.

Drink-driver’s A82 crash

Narrating the events of the latest incident, fiscal depute David Morton told the court it was around noon when MacDonald-Haig’s vehicle was involved in a crash on the A82.

He said: “Police were called to deal with that road traffic collision. Mr MacDonald-Haig was no longer at the scene. He was traced by police a short time later nearby and confirmed that he had been the driver.”

He was taken to the police station and at around 4pm provided a breath alcohol reading of 55 microgrammes per 100 millilitres – more than double the legal limit of 22 microgrammes.

Solicitor David Patterson told Sheriff Gary Aitken that MacDonald-Haig had committed his first offence at 21 – which had resulted in a custodial sentence.

‘He has never recovered from what he has done’

Referencing the fatal crash that sparked that sentence, Mr Patterson said: “He has never really recovered from what he has done.”

He added: “What is clear, with the ongoing issues that he has, is that he isn’t a man who should be in a car.”

Mr Patterson said MacDonald-Haig is currently applying himself to rehab and asked Sheriff Aitken to consider his suitability for a drug treatment and testing order (DTTO).

Sheriff Aitken agreed and deferred sentencing for the preparation of a DTTO assessment.

He told MacDonald-Haig: “The one thing that is sure and certain is that you will not be driving legally for a very long time.

“Your problems – some of them of your own making – need to be addressed.”

The case will call again next month.