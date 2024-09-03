Trio admit drug dealing after raid finds cocaine, heroin and cash-stuffed trainers

Three men have admitted drug dealing charges after a police raid on an Inverness house found cocaine, heroin and trainers stuffed with cash.

Mark Hiddleston, 54, Steven Lees, 44, and Corey Kerman, 26, were all found in bedrooms at the property after police forced entry in September 2020.

A search of the property found drugs, scales, small plastic bags, cash and a tick list, Inverness Sheriff Court was told.

Cash was also discovered at the Myrtletown Park address, some of it stashed inside a pair of trainers.

Trio admit drug-dealing charges

The trio appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit drug dealing charges, with all three admitting being concerned in the supplying of cocaine and heroin between September 9 and September 16 2020.

Fiscal depute Naomi Duffy-Welsh told the court that it was just before 8am when officers attended at the property in the Inshes Wood area of the city and forced entry to execute a drugs warrant.

She said the three men were found in two bedrooms at the property and detained.

Officers also recovered drugs later confirmed to be cocaine and heroin.

There were 81g of cocaine, with a potential value of £5,000, and 69g of heroin, worth an estimated £2,300.

Police searching a bedroom also found “a pair of Air Max trainers with money in each one”.

Drugs worth £7,300 found in Inverness raid

The total amount of cash found within the property was £1,001.52.

Solicitor Graham Mann, for Hiddleston, of Myrtledown Park, Inverness, told Sheriff David Harvie that his client had conformed with his bail conditions while waiting for the case to come to court and asked that that be allowed to continue until sentencing.

Defence agent, Clare Russell, for Lees, of Este Road, Birmingham, said the same was true of her client, who had been of good behaviour since committing the crime four years ago

David Patterson, agent for Kerman, of Honeybourne Road, Birmingham, said his client also had no new matters arising since the detection of the offence.

Sheriff Harvie called for pre-sentencing reports and the case was adjourned until those are available.