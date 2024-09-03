Trio admit drug dealing after raid finds cocaine, heroin and cash-stuffed trainers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Trio admit drug dealing after raid finds cocaine, heroin and cash-stuffed trainers

Mark Hiddleston, Steven Lees and Corey Kerman admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine and heroin in Inverness in 2020.

By Jenni Gee
Mark Hiddlestone, Steven Lees and Corey Kerman admitted drugs offences at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Three men have admitted drug dealing charges after a police raid on an Inverness house found cocaine, heroin and trainers stuffed with cash.

Mark Hiddleston, 54, Steven Lees, 44, and Corey Kerman, 26, were all found in bedrooms at the property after police forced entry in September 2020.

A search of the property found drugs, scales, small plastic bags, cash and a tick list, Inverness Sheriff Court was told.

Cash was also discovered at the Myrtletown Park address, some of it stashed inside a pair of trainers.

Trio admit drug-dealing charges

The trio appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit drug dealing charges, with all three admitting being concerned in the supplying of cocaine and heroin between September 9 and September 16 2020.

Fiscal depute Naomi Duffy-Welsh told the court that it was just before 8am when officers attended at the property in the Inshes Wood area of the city and forced entry to execute a drugs warrant.

She said the three men were found in two bedrooms at the property and detained.

Officers also recovered drugs later confirmed to be cocaine and heroin.

There were 81g of cocaine, with a potential value of £5,000, and 69g of heroin, worth an estimated £2,300.

Police searching a bedroom also found “a pair of Air Max trainers with money in each one”.

Drugs worth £7,300 found in Inverness raid

The total amount of cash found within the property was £1,001.52.

Solicitor Graham Mann, for Hiddleston, of Myrtledown Park, Inverness, told Sheriff David Harvie that his client had conformed with his bail conditions while waiting for the case to come to court and asked that that be allowed to continue until sentencing.

Defence agent, Clare Russell, for Lees, of Este Road, Birmingham, said the same was true of her client, who had been of good behaviour since committing the crime four years ago

David Patterson, agent for Kerman, of Honeybourne Road, Birmingham, said his client also had no new matters arising since the detection of the offence.

Sheriff Harvie called for pre-sentencing reports and the case was adjourned until those are available.

