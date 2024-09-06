Child rapist’s sexual offending stretched back to late 1970s

A man who raped a child in 2021 had a history of sexually abusing children stretching back as far as the 1970s.

James Pollard was found guilty at the High Court of Inverness of raping the girl, aged under 13 at the time, at an address in the north of Scotland.

He was also convicted of sexual abuse crimes dating back as far as 1979, as well as a single count of assault against a child in 2021.

Pollard, 72, had denied all of the offences during a seven-day trial, but, on the second day of their deliberations, the jury returned guilty verdicts on all charges.

Nine offences against five victims

In total Pollard was convicted of nine offences against five victims.

The crimes were all committed in the north of Scotland.

Pollard had targeted one victim starting in the late 1970s with lewd, indecent and libidinous behaviour.

Two charges detail how he placed a dressing gown over her face as he carried out his vile abuse, performed sex acts on her and induced her to reciprocate.

He was also convicted of two counts of indecently assaulting the same child when she was under the age of 12.

Pollard also indecently assaulted a teenager as she slept by performing a sex act on her – which he continued after she woke up.

Between 2012 and 2022 Pollard was found guilty of communicating indecently with a third victim, starting when she was aged only 14, by making sexualised comments about her body and clothing.

Then, in 2014 or 2015, he sexually assaulted a fourth girl who was under 16 at the time by touching her buttocks.

In 2021 he raped a child under the age of 13. He was also convicted of assaulting this fifth victim by striking her.

‘Profound and devastating impact’

Following the guilty verdict, advocate depute Gavin Dewar handed up victim impact statements, which he said were “redolent of the profound and devastating impact of the offending on the complainers”.

Judge Summers told Pollard: “You have been convicted of a number of very serious charges.

“It is clear, even at this stage, that in due course there will be no alternative available to the court other than to impose a lengthy custodial sentence.”

He remanded Pollard, of Shore Street, Thurso, in custody and placed him on the sex offenders register with immediate effect.

There was a single cry of “burn” from the public gallery as Pollard was led away.