Child rapist’s sexual offending stretched back to late 1970s

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Child rapist’s sexual offending stretched back to late 1970s

Caithness man James Pollard, 72, was found guilty of raping a child in 2021, as well as sex crimes dating back as far as 1979.

By Jenni Gee
'Boy racers' Callum Fraser and Colin Maclennan appeared at Inverness Justice Centre.
James Pollard was placed on the sex offenders register after being found guilty at the High Court in Inverness. Image DC Thomson.

A man who raped a child in 2021 had a history of sexually abusing children stretching back as far as the 1970s.

James Pollard was found guilty at the High Court of Inverness of raping the girl, aged under 13 at the time, at an address in the north of Scotland.

He was also convicted of sexual abuse crimes dating back as far as 1979, as well as a single count of assault against a child in 2021.

Pollard, 72, had denied all of the offences during a seven-day trial, but, on the second day of their deliberations, the jury returned guilty verdicts on all charges.

Nine offences against five victims

In total Pollard was convicted of nine offences against five victims.

The crimes were all committed in the north of Scotland.

Pollard had targeted one victim starting in the late 1970s with lewd, indecent and libidinous behaviour.

Two charges detail how he placed a dressing gown over her face as he carried out his vile abuse, performed sex acts on her and induced her to reciprocate.

He was also convicted of two counts of indecently assaulting the same child when she was under the age of 12.

Pollard also indecently assaulted a teenager as she slept by performing a sex act on her – which he continued after she woke up.

Between 2012 and 2022 Pollard was found guilty of communicating indecently with a third victim, starting when she was aged only 14, by making sexualised comments about her body and clothing.

Then, in 2014 or 2015, he sexually assaulted a fourth girl who was under 16 at the time by touching her buttocks.

In 2021 he raped a child under the age of 13. He was also convicted of assaulting this fifth victim by striking her.

‘Profound and devastating impact’

Following the guilty verdict, advocate depute Gavin Dewar handed up victim impact statements, which he said were “redolent of the profound and devastating impact of the offending on the complainers”.

Judge Summers told Pollard: “You have been convicted of a number of very serious charges.

“It is clear, even at this stage, that in due course there will be no alternative available to the court other than to impose a lengthy custodial sentence.”

He remanded Pollard, of Shore Street, Thurso, in custody and placed him on the sex offenders register with immediate effect.

There was a single cry of “burn” from the public gallery as Pollard was led away.

 

More from Crime & Courts

James Pollard was placed on the sex offenders register after being found guilty at the High Court in Inverness. Image DC Thomson.
Murder accused's second court appearance after Rosehill Court slashing
James Pollard was placed on the sex offenders register after being found guilty at the High Court in Inverness. Image DC Thomson.
Criminal who vandalised Aberdeen solicitor's office claimed he was opening his own law firm
James Pollard was placed on the sex offenders register after being found guilty at the High Court in Inverness. Image DC Thomson.
Tragic fishing boat worker stabbed 13 times in Fraserburgh flat
James Pollard was placed on the sex offenders register after being found guilty at the High Court in Inverness. Image DC Thomson.
Wester Ross fisherman tied up after frightening outburst miles from shore
James Pollard was placed on the sex offenders register after being found guilty at the High Court in Inverness. Image DC Thomson.
Man admits abusing former partner and giving her gummy sweet that made her feel…
James Pollard was placed on the sex offenders register after being found guilty at the High Court in Inverness. Image DC Thomson.
Former North Sea boss accused of racially abusing boy, 11, at kids football match
James Pollard was placed on the sex offenders register after being found guilty at the High Court in Inverness. Image DC Thomson.
Man convicted after failing to declare uncapped needle during police search
James Pollard was placed on the sex offenders register after being found guilty at the High Court in Inverness. Image DC Thomson.
Careless Mercedes driver caused crash that left man seriously injured
James Pollard was placed on the sex offenders register after being found guilty at the High Court in Inverness. Image DC Thomson.
'Persistent' offender who asked police to take him into custody finally gets his wish
James Pollard was placed on the sex offenders register after being found guilty at the High Court in Inverness. Image DC Thomson.
'Absent-minded' drink-driver banned after he 'forgot' he was already disqualified