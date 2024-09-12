Sex offender had image of child under two being abused

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sex offender had image of child under two being abused

Police officers found the sick abuse image on a device belonging to Roy Howe, along with pictures of young girls dressed in adult lingerie.

By Jenni Gee
A sex offender had a graphic image of a child aged under two being abused, Inverness Sheriff Court has heard.

Roy Howe, 36, also had photos of young girls dressed in adult lingerie on his devices.

The images were found after police officers carried out a device inspection at Howe’s home – a condition he was made subject to following previous sexual offending.

Howe appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit a single charge of taking, permitting to be taken, or making indecent images of children between January 16 2019 and September 28 2023.

Device inspection found indecent images of children

Fiscal depute Susan Love told the court that Howe was “subject to device inspections due to his previous offending”.

She explained that on September 28 last year officers went to Howe’s home to carry out an inspection.

He gave them his mobile phone and on it they found images of children in a “bin” folder.

The pictures showed girls aged five to seven “dressed in adult lingerie”.

As the officers were leaving Howe’s address they noticed other devices and a warrant was subsequently granted and the property searched.

Ms Love said: “Two mobile phones and the USB were found to contain indecent images of children.”

10 ‘category A’ images

In total 239 indecent images of children were recovered from the devices – of these 10 were Category A – the most serious.

There were 14 Category B images and the rest were category C.

All of the images were classed as inaccessible – meaning they were not readily available to the user of the devices.

One of the images featured the abuse of a child believed to be aged under two.

Solicitor Natalie Paterson told the court that her client – who is in full-time employment in the forestry industry – was undergoing psychiatric evaluation.

She asked that he was allowed to remain on bail until the sentencing hearing.

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank ordered the preparation of a criminal justice social work report and restriction of liberty assessment, as well as the forfeiture of the devices.

He bailed Howe, of Telford Street, Inverness, to appear at the next calling of the case in October.

