Home News Crime & Courts

Prolific Aberdeen shoplifter stole DVDs worth more than £5,000

Phillip Duncan admitted a staggering SEVENTEEN shoplifting charges, stealing almost exclusively DVDs.

By Danny McKay
A prolific shoplifter stole more than £5,000 worth of DVDs from shops in Aberdeen and across the north-east over the course of an eight-month spree.

Phillip Duncan admitted SEVENTEEN shoplifting charges, stealing almost exclusively DVDs.

As well as HMV in Aberdeen city centre, Duncan, 32, seemed to specifically target Asda stores, hitting ones in Bridge of Don, Dyce, Portlethen, Huntly and Fraserburgh,

Fiscal depute Brooklyn Shaw told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the total value across all 17 charges was £5,344.34, with none of the items recovered.

Duncan admitted stealing:

  • Electronic goods from Curry’s, Berryden Retail Park, Aberdeen, on April 3 2023.
  • DVDs from HMV on Union Street, Aberdeen, on August 13 2023.
  • DVDs from HMV on Union Street, Aberdeen, on August 15 2023.
  • DVDs from Asda, Portlethen, on September 1 2023.
  • DVDs from Asda, Fraserburgh, on September 25 2023.
  • DVDs from Asda, Huntly, on September 26 2023.
  • DVDs from Asda, Huntly, on October 9 2023.
  • DVDs from Asda, Fraserburgh, on October 14 2023.
  • DVDs from Asda, Dyce, on October 18 2023.
  • DVDs from HMV on Union Street, Aberdeen, on October 19 2023.
  • DVDs from Asda, Bridge of Don, on November 3 2023.
  • DVDs from Asda, Dyce, on November 7 2023.
  • DVDs from HMV, Union Street, Aberdeen, on November 20 2023.
  • DVDs from HMV, Union Street, Aberdeen on November 22 2023.
  • DVDs from Asda, Dyce, on November 24 2023.
  • DVDs from Asda, Fraserburgh, on December 6 2023.
  • DVDs from Asda, Dyce, on December 21 2023.

Defence agent Stuart Murray told the court: “It’s clear something happened to him at this time and that caused a significant dip in his mental health.

“He was unemployed, had no income and had some difficulties with benefits.

“He’s now taken steps to try and get back on track.

“It’s been a significant lesson for him and a bit of a wake-up call.”

Sheriff Lesley Johnston, as a direct alternative to custody, ordered Duncan, of Regent Walk, Aberdeen, to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work.

