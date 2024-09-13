Winners of Highlands and Islands Business Excellence Awards revealed

The winners of Prosper’s Highlands and Islands Business Excellence Awards 2024 have been revealed.

Judges narrowed down a shortlist of 28 finalists to pick the winners in each of the 10 categories.

Almost 300 people attended the event at the Drumossie Hotel in Inverness.

Thursday night’s event was hosted by impressionist and comedian Rory Bremner.

Prosper said its awards, which have been running for 24 years, aim to showcase the “diverse nature” of businesses in the region and their contribution to Scotland’s economy.

Record number of nominees for 24th year of awards

Prosper regional manager for the Highlands and Islands, Grant Campbell, said this year saw a record breaking number of nominations.

He said: “The winners and finalists showcase the diverse nature of businesses in the Highlands and Islands and their contribution to Scotland’s economy.

“With a record number of nominations, our judging panel were really impressed to hear about the work that is taking place across the region.

“And inspired by so many businesses, who are truly putting purpose at the heart of their operations. A big congratulations to the winners.”

Roy MacGregor picked up the Prosper award for outstanding contribution to the regional economy.

Mr MacGregor is chairman for Global Energy Group as well as Dingwall football club Ross County.

Meanwhile, Invergordon whisky firm Whyte and Mackay picked up a double on the night.

The distillery won both excellence in natural capital, climate change and sustainable communities and excellence in local supply chain.

Highland BlindCraft Beds picked up top spot in excellence in customer service, care & experience.

The Inverness business provides work for people with a range of disabilities and is looking to future-proof itself.

Highlands and Islands Business Excellence Awards winners

The winners are:

Outstanding island business

The West Harris Trust

Excellence in international business

The TEFL Org

Outstanding supporter of coastal communities

Kishorn Port Ltd

Purposeful business

New Start Highland

Excellence in customer service, care & experience

Highland BlindCraft Beds

Excellence in natural capital, climate change and sustainable communities

Whyte and Mackay

Excellence in innovation

The Ledge SCIO

Excellence in local supply chain

Whyte and Mackay

Outstanding business leader

Rob Barlow – Hebrides Cruises

Prosper Award for Outstanding contribution to the regional economy