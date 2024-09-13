Winners of Highlands and Islands Business Excellence Awards revealed

The winners of Prosper’s Highlands and Islands Business Excellence Awards 2024 have been revealed.
Judges narrowed down a shortlist of 28 finalists to pick the winners in each of the 10 categories.
Almost 300 people attended the event at the Drumossie Hotel in Inverness.
Thursday night’s event was hosted by impressionist and comedian Rory Bremner.
Prosper said its awards, which have been running for 24 years, aim to showcase the “diverse nature” of businesses in the region and their contribution to Scotland’s economy.
Record number of nominees for 24th year of awards
Prosper regional manager for the Highlands and Islands, Grant Campbell, said this year saw a record breaking number of nominations.
He said: “The winners and finalists showcase the diverse nature of businesses in the Highlands and Islands and their contribution to Scotland’s economy.
“With a record number of nominations, our judging panel were really impressed to hear about the work that is taking place across the region.
“And inspired by so many businesses, who are truly putting purpose at the heart of their operations. A big congratulations to the winners.”
Roy MacGregor picked up the Prosper award for outstanding contribution to the regional economy.
Mr MacGregor is chairman for Global Energy Group as well as Dingwall football club Ross County.
Meanwhile, Invergordon whisky firm Whyte and Mackay picked up a double on the night.
The distillery won both excellence in natural capital, climate change and sustainable communities and excellence in local supply chain.
Highland BlindCraft Beds picked up top spot in excellence in customer service, care & experience.
The Inverness business provides work for people with a range of disabilities and is looking to future-proof itself.
Highlands and Islands Business Excellence Awards winners
The winners are:
Outstanding island business
- The West Harris Trust
Excellence in international business
- The TEFL Org
Outstanding supporter of coastal communities
- Kishorn Port Ltd
Purposeful business
- New Start Highland
Excellence in customer service, care & experience
- Highland BlindCraft Beds
Excellence in natural capital, climate change and sustainable communities
- Whyte and Mackay
Excellence in innovation
- The Ledge SCIO
Excellence in local supply chain
- Whyte and Mackay
Outstanding business leader
- Rob Barlow – Hebrides Cruises
Prosper Award for Outstanding contribution to the regional economy
- Roy MacGregor
