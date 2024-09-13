Heart transplant can’t save Aberdeen child rapist from prison

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Heart transplant can’t save Aberdeen child rapist from prison

Robert Foulkes, 65, admitted two charges of rape and a further offence of indecent conduct towards a child.

By Dave Finlay
The case called at the High Court in Edinburgh
The case called at the High Court in Edinburgh

A heart transplant patient was jailed today after a judge rejected a plea to let him remain at liberty when he admitted abusing three girls.

Lord Young told Robert Foulkes at the High Court in Edinburgh: “You have pled guilty to three charges involving extremely serious sexual offending against young children.”

The judge adjourned sentence on Foulkes, 65, until next month for the preparation of a background report and said: “You are going to be remanded in custody until sentence.”

Lord Young said: “I am not going to continue bail. It seems to me the prison authorities will be well able to provide the medical assistance needed by Mr Foulkes.”

Defence counsel Neil Shand said he recognised that a custodial sentence was inevitable for Foulkes but asked the court to continue his bail at this stage.

He said that the background to the motion to keep him on bail was Foulkes’ medical situation where he took 13 different medications and has forthcoming appointments following his transplant surgery.

He said: “The anti-rejection drugs are such that if he did not take them within about two days the organ would be rejected and he would die.”

Man filmed sex act with child

Mr Shand said Foulkes’ medication regime was “particularly complex” and he also has exercise requirements to assist with the health of the heart.

He argued that prison authorities might benefit from having advance notice of Foulkes’ case before he goes to jail.

Foulkes, of Kingswood Road, Aberdeen, admitted two charges of rape and a further offence of indecent conduct towards a child, when he appeared in court today.

He began abusing his first victim in Aberdeenshire when she was aged eight in 2006 and showed her pornography, exposed himself, molested her and filmed a sex act with the girl.

Foulkes, a retired health and safety officer, targeted two other girls for abuse in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire beginning in 2013 when they were aged eight and subjected them to rape.

Advocate depute Brian Gill KC said that Foukes told one of the victims that it was “their little secret”

Foulkes was placed on the sex offenders’ register and is due to be sentenced at the High Court in Dundee on October 22.

More from Crime & Courts

George Cameron was found guilty of sexually assaulting a young teen after a trial at Inverness Sheriff Court.
Caithness pensioner jailed for sex assault on young teen
Highland fraudster Michael Walker. Image: Facebook
Highland diamond mine fraudster jailed over cruel lies to pub pals
CR0049930, Bryan Rutherford, Aberdeen. Press and Journal SubscriberEvent at Aberdeen Sheriff Court - How To (Almost) Get Away With Murder with retired Detective Inspector Gary Winter. Thursday, September 12th, 2024, Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
100 P&J readers attend exclusive Aberdeen courtroom true crime event
Ardness Place, Inverness
Men in court following Ardness Place disturbance in Inverness
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Man jailed after police raid flat and recover £30,000 of ketamine
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Man on attempted murder charge after alleged stabbing of woman in Aberdeen
Frank Price leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Former Aberdeen cabbie sentenced over drink and dangerous driving
The case called at the High Court in Edinburgh
Wick man jailed for trying to murder woman in flat fire attack
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Serial drink-driver Anthony Rudman was jailed at Inverness Sheriff Court Picture shows; Serial drink-driver Anthony Rudman was jailed at Inverness Sheriff Court. n/a. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Serial drink-driver sparked Inverness police chase just weeks after being freed from prison
Asda, Dyce.
Prolific Aberdeen shoplifter stole DVDs worth more than £5,000