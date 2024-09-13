STARTING XI: Peterhead captain Jason Brown on his career highlight, best teammate and toughest opponent

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
STARTING XI: Peterhead captain Jason Brown on his career highlight, best teammate and toughest opponent

Blue Toon skipper is the latest player to tackle or Q&A feature.

Peterhead captain Jason Brown.
Peterhead captain Jason Brown. Image: SNS.
By Paul Third

Peterhead captain Jason Brown is the latest player to tackle our Starting XI feature.

The defender, who will be hoping to help his side maintain their lead at the top of League Two against Stirling Albion at Balmoor Stadium on Saturday, reflects on a career which has taken him from Inverness back to his home in the north-east of Scotland.

What do you remember about your senior debut?

It was for Caley Thistle in the League Cup against Arbroath in July 2016. It was quite a surreal moment as I moved up there at 16 so to make my senior debut was special.

It was a good win on the day as we beat them 7-0 and great to play in front of a big crowd at Caledonian Stadium.

What is your career highlight so far?

Peterhead captain Rory McAllister and Jason Brown celebrate with the Ladbrokes League 2 trophy in 2019. Image: SNS

When I was younger I went on loan to Cove Rangers from Inverness and we won the Highland League Cup in 2017. I scored the winner as we beat Formartine 2-1 so that was memorable.

In terms of senior football winning League Two with Peterhead was special. We received the trophy at Hampden and to be able to say I’ve lifted a trophy there is brilliant.

Who is the best player you played with?

Ryan Christie in action for Scotland against Germany at Euro 2024. Image: Shutterstock.

I played with Scott McKenna at Aberdeen all the way through and also with Ryan Christie at Inverness.

I still keep in touch with both but I’d probably go for Ryan just because of his flair. But they are two great mates and two great players as well.

And who is your toughest opponent?

David Goodwillie. Facing him was always one I relished and I faced him a few times when he was at Clyde.

When I first signed for Peterhead at 20 he had just signed for Clyde and had played in the Premier League and in England.

He gave me some tough afternoons but I also did well against him a few times. We had some great battles.

Dressing room threads – who has the worst fashion sense in the dressing room?

I’m not going to play it safe here. We’re actually a pretty bad squad to be fair and a few boys could take this title.

I see a few of the lads have gone with Robbie Ward and Kieran Shanks should get a mention due to the biker clothes he wears on a night out.

But the one who springs to mind, and I am probably risking my place in the team for Saturday by saying this, is the gaffer Ryan Strachan.

He came to training the other week with a vest on and honestly, you wouldn’t be seen out in the dark with it.

How would your team-mates describe you?

You probably get a different answer depending on who you ask.

I’d like to think I’m a leader but some probably say I have a few screws missing.

I’d like to think I’m a great character in the dressing room. I can be aggressive but also a big friendly giant. I’m a bit of everything.

What is the best advice you have been given?

Advice is given by a number of people in your career but the one which has stuck for me came from Terry Butcher and my dad.

It’s a simple but effective one – be your best. If you are striving for that every week then you will be fine.

What is your favourite away ground and why? 

Hampden would be up there but we played Hibs in the Premier Sports Cup at Easter Road at the start of the season. That was special as it’s a lovely pitch and a nice stadium.

I’ve been to Hearts a few times as well and Tynecastle is excellent. I’d love to say Ibrox as Rangers are my team but I’ve only watched games there.

What is your favourite goal scored by you or a team-mate?

I scored when we beat Hearts at Balmoor in the League Cup in 2017. I hadn’t been at the club long and I managed to score a header in the first half before they equalised but my brother Jordon won us a penalty which Rory McAllister stuck away and we beat them 2-1. That was a great night.

If you were stranded on a desert island and had to bring one current or former team-mate for help, who would it be and why?

The way I see it, there’s not much you can do.

I’d want to have a good time and to do that I’d have to go with someone who is similar to me, the manager Ryan Strachan.

He’s one of my best mates outside football, we work together as well, play together and he’s my manager.

I see enough of him to know we wouldn’t run out of things to talk about.

How do you relax away from football?

I do like to play a bit of golf in my spare time but spending time with the family and chilling out is what I enjoy when I’m not working or playing football.

Any chance to go on holiday and relax is nice.

Conversation