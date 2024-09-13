STARTING XI: Peterhead captain Jason Brown on his career highlight, best teammate and toughest opponent

Peterhead captain Jason Brown is the latest player to tackle our Starting XI feature.

The defender, who will be hoping to help his side maintain their lead at the top of League Two against Stirling Albion at Balmoor Stadium on Saturday, reflects on a career which has taken him from Inverness back to his home in the north-east of Scotland.

What do you remember about your senior debut?

It was for Caley Thistle in the League Cup against Arbroath in July 2016. It was quite a surreal moment as I moved up there at 16 so to make my senior debut was special.

It was a good win on the day as we beat them 7-0 and great to play in front of a big crowd at Caledonian Stadium.

What is your career highlight so far?

When I was younger I went on loan to Cove Rangers from Inverness and we won the Highland League Cup in 2017. I scored the winner as we beat Formartine 2-1 so that was memorable.

In terms of senior football winning League Two with Peterhead was special. We received the trophy at Hampden and to be able to say I’ve lifted a trophy there is brilliant.

Who is the best player you played with?

I played with Scott McKenna at Aberdeen all the way through and also with Ryan Christie at Inverness.

I still keep in touch with both but I’d probably go for Ryan just because of his flair. But they are two great mates and two great players as well.

And who is your toughest opponent?

David Goodwillie. Facing him was always one I relished and I faced him a few times when he was at Clyde.

When I first signed for Peterhead at 20 he had just signed for Clyde and had played in the Premier League and in England.

He gave me some tough afternoons but I also did well against him a few times. We had some great battles.

Dressing room threads – who has the worst fashion sense in the dressing room?

I’m not going to play it safe here. We’re actually a pretty bad squad to be fair and a few boys could take this title.

I see a few of the lads have gone with Robbie Ward and Kieran Shanks should get a mention due to the biker clothes he wears on a night out.

But the one who springs to mind, and I am probably risking my place in the team for Saturday by saying this, is the gaffer Ryan Strachan.

He came to training the other week with a vest on and honestly, you wouldn’t be seen out in the dark with it.

How would your team-mates describe you?

You probably get a different answer depending on who you ask.

I’d like to think I’m a leader but some probably say I have a few screws missing.

I’d like to think I’m a great character in the dressing room. I can be aggressive but also a big friendly giant. I’m a bit of everything.

What is the best advice you have been given?

Advice is given by a number of people in your career but the one which has stuck for me came from Terry Butcher and my dad.

It’s a simple but effective one – be your best. If you are striving for that every week then you will be fine.

What is your favourite away ground and why?

Hampden would be up there but we played Hibs in the Premier Sports Cup at Easter Road at the start of the season. That was special as it’s a lovely pitch and a nice stadium.

I’ve been to Hearts a few times as well and Tynecastle is excellent. I’d love to say Ibrox as Rangers are my team but I’ve only watched games there.

What is your favourite goal scored by you or a team-mate?

I scored when we beat Hearts at Balmoor in the League Cup in 2017. I hadn’t been at the club long and I managed to score a header in the first half before they equalised but my brother Jordon won us a penalty which Rory McAllister stuck away and we beat them 2-1. That was a great night.

If you were stranded on a desert island and had to bring one current or former team-mate for help, who would it be and why?

The way I see it, there’s not much you can do.

I’d want to have a good time and to do that I’d have to go with someone who is similar to me, the manager Ryan Strachan.

He’s one of my best mates outside football, we work together as well, play together and he’s my manager.

I see enough of him to know we wouldn’t run out of things to talk about.

How do you relax away from football?

I do like to play a bit of golf in my spare time but spending time with the family and chilling out is what I enjoy when I’m not working or playing football.

Any chance to go on holiday and relax is nice.